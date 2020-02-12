Spice Becomes First Female Dancehall Artiste To Reach 1 Million YouTube Subscribers

Dancehall artist Spice continues to prove that she is at the top of her game, with another career milestone: becoming the first female dancehall artist to hit one million subscribers on Youtube.

Spice made the announcement on YouTube with a huge thank you to her fans via Instagram.

Although Spice is considered to be a veteran in the dancehall industry, with a successful 20-year career, her career has gained momentum over the last few years.

In 2018, Spice joined the cast of VH1’s reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. While she had achieved a considerable amount of success within the local industry, she wished for more international acclaim, which led to her decision to join the show. Surely enough, Love & Hip Hop brought Spice the international exposure she needed to take her career to the next level.

In November 2018, she released her first-ever full-length mixtape, titled Captured, under her own record label Spice Official Entertainment. Captured debuted at number one on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and its lead single Black Hypocrisy, which addresses the issue of colorism, also debuted at number one on the Reggae Digital Song Sales chart.

Since then, Spice has a number of successful singles and features, including the Dumpling remix alongside Stylo G and Sean Paul, which received considerable international airplay.

Her latest release, “Rolling” is racked up over 700,000 views in just five days and it is currently the number one trending dancehall video on Youtube.

The widely-regarded “Queen of the Dancehall” is currently working on her debut album, which is set to be released under Shaggy’s record label, Ranch Entertainment. With her latest career milestone, Spice now joins other dancehall acts like Sean Paul, Alkaline and Vybz Kartel, who all have over a million subscribers on Youtube.