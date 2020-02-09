Vybz Kartel & Sikka Rymes Sing Birthday Tribute ‘Celebration’ For Gaza Queen Savage Karlene

Vybz Kartel and Sikka Rymes

There is a new track out from the Worl Boss Vybz Kartel called Celebration, which features Gaza member Sikka Rymes. Fans have already logged on to listen in on the official audio that was released on YouTube yesterday February 7, and they’re not wasting any time tapping on the ‘Like’ button. In less than 24 hours the view counts are already rapidly budding 100k.

The track is a refreshing sounding ballad unlike the typical tunes you usually hear from these two. But it’s also the predictable versatility fans have come to expect from the linguistic king of dancehall. Sikka too has a reputation for being a ladies man, with a long list of softer ‘gyal tunes’ under his belt.

This is no regular track however, the two teamed up deliberately to sing a tribute to their Gazanation queen Savage Karlene on her earth strong. The video vixen celebrated her birthday on Friday February 7 when the song released and her crew were sure to blaze the track at the ‘SavageKarlene’s Queen Day Celebration 🥳 👑’ as seen on her Instagram page @officialsavagekarlene2.

In the two IG video clips that she shared, Savage is seen in the club wearing an oversized crown and a sexy gold lace ensemble dancing and ‘celebrating’ as Kartel and Sikka serenades her with their dedicated single.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8TkI71H-cA/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8TvHZxFJHz/

Celebration starts off with Vybz saying, “ Karlene, savagely beautiful, oh ma god oh ma oh ma gad, pretty girl, pretty pretty girl …”, “you shining like diamonds, mi know you feel good within you self, girl I’m so proud of you …”. As one can expect, Karlene was basking in the lyrics of the song as it was quite special and uplifting, a definite ego booster. What else could one ask for on their birthday?

Fans were loving this touching effort made by the two deejays, leaving comments like:

“Savage Karlene To The BBC 🌍World AGAIN UK Gaza Queen Bless Up Pon Yuh Earth Strong So Go CELEBRATE Tonight February 7,2020 Gonna Be Lit🔥🔥🔥”

“Gaza Nation is truly and deeply amazed at his extended blessings, music that’s. How does he do it? This song is truly a CELEBRATION OF DADDY’S feelings TO GAZA FAM, a feeling of celebration.”

“Sicka, Gaza solider, is truly and happily a Gaza solider for life. Both sounded very exceptionally well. Gaza for LIFETIME.”

“#VybzKartel always complement the LADIES the real way, nmiknow demfeelgood withindemself 😌 this gone big up #SikkaRymes 💯🔥🙏🏼”

“Savage to the fricking world #gazasehdat #kartel #wolverhampton #frassfamily yo yo peeps bomber later 💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣 dem dead”