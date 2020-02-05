Cardi B And Friends Have An Epic Dancehall Car Session

Cardi B

It should be common knowledge by now that Cardi B is a big fan of Dancehall and Reggae music having grown up listening to the genre in the Bronx, New York. The Grammy award winner rapper also touts deep Caribbean roots with a Trinidadian mother and a father of Dominican descent and is always ready to put her island-gyal wild-side on display.

The chart-topping rapper has repeatedly posted clips online of herself vibing along to the likes of Vybz Kartel, Spice, Tanya Stephens, Cherine Anderson, and Sizzla – just to name a few. She’s also publicly professed notable respect for Rvssian and Shenseea on the success of their 2019 hit Blessed and even the viral reveal of her engagement ring from husband Offset back in 2017 featured backing vocals courtesy of Vanessa Bling’s Everything Fi Hold Him.

Last weekend her 59 million followers again got a glimpse of Dancehall Cardi through footage shared on her IG page early Friday morning. The Money rapper posted snippets of her pre-club turn-up with her friends live from the ride to the Miami strip club Booby Trap On The River.

In a series of short clips, we saw Cardi passionately singling along to several timeless Dancehall hits with her friends showing off their whining and twerking skills in the backseat.

Tony Matterhorn’s Dutty Wine opened the session followed by Mr. Vegas‘ Hot Wuk and the infamous Rampin Shop by the current King and Queen of Danceall, Vybz Kartel and Spice.

Back in 2017 the rapper met Spice at the BET Music Awards and dramatically confessed that she has always been a fan of the Dancehall Icon and finds great inspiration in her music.

Tony Matterhorn has since reposted a snippet of the Dancehall session to his page captioned – “Whenever @iamcardib hears a @vybzkartel @mrvegasmusic and @tonymatterhorn4″.

TMZ reported that things later got pretty crazy in the strip club when Offset threw wild punches at a guy who apparently sprayed Cardi with champagne. In an Instagram post the next day, she said “Last night was wild.”

But the island vibes apparently prevailed over the entire weekend as Cardi continued posting clips of her friends dancing at home to some classic 90’s Beenie Man and Sean Paul.