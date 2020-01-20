Tifa Joins Star Studded Lineup For Upcoming Drama Series

Tifa

Widely known for her incredulous acting skills and amicable persona, dancehall songstress, Tifa has copped a supporting role in an imminent drama series.

The series, titled For Little Girls Who Are Afraid to Speak, is a narrative centered around a family hurdling the arduous circumstances of survival.

The artiste is no neophyte to stage performances, over the years she has positioned herself as a talented actress securing several awards.

The production will involve a diverse and talented team that will successfully bring to life the vision of the series, this includes the efforts of Luke Forbes (Atlanta, Crown Heights, SWAT), Sheldon Shepherd (Yardie, Betta Mus’ Come), Marcos James (Game of Thrones), Naté Bova (Spike Lee’s: Da Sweet Blood of Jesus), Allison McLean (Dope Fiend), and dancehall artiste Tifa.

The Jealous Ova artiste took to Instagram on Thursday, January 16 to share her joy and new endeavor, which elicited a flood of love from her community.

“So it’s official I’m an actress coming to a movie theatre & tv near you soon,” the artiste shared with her over four hundred thousand followers.

Tifa’s enthusiasm for the arts and acting is an innate desire that coupled with other areas namely singing and dancing that has enabled the artist as a multi layered being.

She’s also slated to be involved in another big feature film and will be doing more castings throughout 2020.