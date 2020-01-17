Did Dancehall Power Couple Popcaan and Kavell Keir Break Up ?

Rumors have begun to spread on social media that Popcaan and his Trinidadian girlfriend Kavell Keir have broken up. Keir was once engaged to Soca superstar Machel Montano.

Many fans guessed that the two have broken up because they no longer follow each other on Instagram, a sure sign that something has gone awry. The couple have been together for quite a while and in April last year seemed to be heading towards matrimony.

Keir did post this message on Instagram about four months ago: “I’m a nice person, not a stupid one.”

In April last year similar rumors surfaced that the two had split but this was disproven after Popcaan came out strong on Instagram defending Keir from attacks from a female fan who called her ugly.

The fan said: “@kavellkeir your head is kinda big. It has an ugly shape. You too skinny; you need a better shape and pump up them lips girl you getting Lowkey ugly.”

Popcaan responded: “her beauty killing you slowly pick a casket zombie.”

However this time the rumor may be true as at that time Popcaan was still following Keir on Instagram to know that she’d been called ugly. There’s no indicator of what’s going on either on their social media pages. The last thing posted of the couple together was by an Instagram page called colossalpromotion that posted a video with the hashtags: “#Popcaan And #KavellKeir.

That was almost six months ago. Fans of the pair will just have to wait and see if any official word is given that they’ve split.

Recently, fans have also speculated that Popcaan, whose real name is Andre Sutherland, broke up with another one of his girlfriends, Ce’cile.

The dancehall songstress posted a series of cryptic tweets in late December alluding to her new relationship status. Fans speculated that she ended her long rumored relationship with the Numbers Don’t Lie singer.