Dancehall Artiste Chris Future Disses Vybz Kartel

Chris Future

Not many people are familiar with Jamaican dancehall artiste Chris Future, which is why his latest outburst is causing such a spectacle. It seems he has had somewhat of a pretty lucrative music career and recognition in dancehall even though he has been living abroad since January 2014.

So far he has released two reggae dancehall albums and just recently, the deejay posted on his Instagram page that he received a RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Gold Platinum award for his single My Life complete with the photos to prove it. This is quite an achievement for any musician to have and perhaps the reason behind his nasty diss towards Jamaican fan’s favorite and dancehall legend Vybz Kartel.

It looks like Chris Future has made things get to his head just a bit to say the least. The awardee went on a self-centered rant on social media a couple weeks ago basically stating that there are many big time Jamaican artistes in the industry taking credit for being great but they are quite the opposite. In fact, Future said he is greater, especially having achieved his gold platinum award. He continued by even saying he is the real king of dancehall and Kartel is essentially a sham.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6ikV0ph9gw/

His words were, “Yo mi see di big artiste a run dem bout dem we dis hottest ting and di hottest dis and hottest … the whole a uno bomboclat pop down, uno can get gold platinum like me? Whole a uno bomboclat Jamaican artiste, uno suck uno mumma, a me a di king fi dancehall. 2020 mi a mark it and show uno dat bomboclat. Who a talk dem a king and dem a dis and dat, Kartel a run down crown, him can suck him mumma, gweh. Pow.”

As expected, Kartel fans went ballistic and accused the deejay of pulling a publicity stunt to get some very needed attention. The comments were also laden with threats towards the fearless dancehall talent, even some coaxing him to come to Jamaica so they can have their brutal way with him.

Some of the comments that followed Future’s post on his Instagram read:

“Obviously you a look a hype likkle coke head bwoy new king fi wah burger king…. adiadi king any other king a Burger King”

“Come a Jamaica a say that nuh I see wah happen to Yuh bwoy 😂”.

“Yuh better dont do nuh stage show a Jamaica especially Catherine…👿👿👿👿dark we dark & dance…pon stage we fly yuh bat battybwoy 👿👿👿👿👿watch da gaza sign dh wid u hand to…it ago get chop off”

It’s obvious Chris Future is vying for some major musical success in 2020, so much so that he has made him self a target for an onslaught of expected backlash and criticism and also putting his life in danger. He may achieve a bit of attention from his daring rant the other day but based on his musical background and credentials plus the reactions from Kartel fans, he is by now means close to snatching even a seat beside the ‘King of Dancehall’ throne.