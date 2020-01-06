Chronixx And Koffee To Perform At St. Kitts Music Festival

The organizers of the St. Kitts Music Festival have announced that Chronixx and Koffee will perform at the 24th staging of the festival in June 2020.

The festival is set to be held at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium in the capital, Basseterre from June 24-28.

The festival was originally called the Shak Shak Festival, and was first held in 1996. Past artists have included such prominent acts as John Legend, Lionel Richie, Buju Banton, Michael Bolton, Ne-Yo, Air Supply, Lauryn Hill, Shaggy, Toni Braxton, Sean Paul, Boyz II Men, and many others.

Advertisement

Jonel Powell, the chairman of the St Kitts Music Festival Artistes Selection and Production Committee, also announced that Jamaican musical veteran, 71-year-old Jimmy Cliff will also be part of this year’s 24th annual staging of the event.

Jimmy Cliff, one of two reggae artistes to ever be inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (along with Bob Marley), will bless music lovers with his classic hits like “I Can See Clearly Now,” “Wonderful World, Beautiful People,” “You Can Get It If You Really Want,” “The Harder They Come,” and many more.

Nigerian Afrobeats artiste, Wizkid is also scheduled to join Koffee, making his debut in St. Kitts.

Koffee, who had an amazing 2019, is set to make 2020 an even better year.

Advertisement

The young reggae star earned her first Grammy nomination for her EP Rapture. Her single Toast continues to make milestones and has captivated the hearts of many, even making it former US President Barack Obama’s Summer and end of 2019 music playlist. Toast was also featured on billionaire rapper Jay-Z’s list of favorite songs of 2019.

For Chronixx, this will be his second staging at the festival. He braced the stage in 2014 where he performed songs such as Skanking Sweet, Sweet Jamaica, Majesty, Like a Whistle and I Can.

Not only are music lovers looking forward to the festival, but the Tourism Ministry is also excited about this year’s staging, which they expect to be bigger than previous years.” In 2019, we had a record-breaking St. Kitts Music Festival and we aim to surpass expectations again in 2020,” said the Hon. Mr. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, International Trade, Industry and Commerce. “We look forward to yet another three nights of outstanding performances and we’re pleased to have already confirmed these talented and acclaimed artists to perform in our 24th year.”

Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, added, “A 6.8% increase in total air passenger arrivals into St. Kitts in June 2019 as compared to June 2018 demonstrates how instrumental the event is in driving inbound tourism at the beginning of the summer season.”