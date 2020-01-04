Etana Announces Spread Love World Tour And New Album for 2020

Etana

Grammy-nominated Reggae Songstress, Etana, is gearing up for her Spread Love World Tour, set to commence in January of 2020. Etana will be making stops in Melbourne, Sydney and New Zealand to share her inspiring music with her international fans.

The My Man singer is actually fresh off her 2019 Reggae Forever World Tour which came to a close in December of 2019. Etana made appearances in Germany, Kenya, Switzerland, Mauritius, Amsterdam, Austria, Canada, the United States, and the UK.

Now, she’s ready to take her music to another level in 2020. In a recent interview, Etana shared, “I appreciate all my fans who bought the music I create. I want to thank my fans for streaming the music and coming to all the shows. All the people in the music who voted for my album to be nominated, you are awesome for doing so.”

Along with her world tour, Etana is also preparing for the release of her next album which she announced will be released during the summer of 2020. Last November, Etana, who also has a song titled Spread Love, released her EP, Dimensions. The eight-track project earned the number two spot on the UK iTunes chart and features songs such as Long Draw, One More Time and Rock My Body, for which she released a music video, now over 71,000 views.

Over the past few years, the conscious Reggae singer has come under fire by fans who believe she fails to represent what she sings about, especially after she voiced her support for the controversial president of the United States, Donald Trump, and her unethical response to a Twitter post made by media personality, Nikki Z. Nonetheless, Etana continues to hold her own and refuses to compromise the morality and standard of her artistry.

She is set to perform at the One Love Festival in New Zealand, to be held between January 25 and 26. Veteran entertainers, Shaggy and Sean Paul are included on the lineup as well. Etana also shared a photo on Instagram of her working on new music in the studio. Based on the response from her fans, her new project will be well received.

