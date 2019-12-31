Shenseea Denies Fight With Spice At Jamfest

Dancehall artiste Shenseea took to Instagram to dispel rumors that she and fellow entertainer, Spice had an altercation at Jamfest in Montego Bay this weekend.

Shenseea, who is usually silent when it comes to rumored beefs and animosity, addressed the rumor on her Instagram story during a Q&A session with fans. A fan asked the artiste, “I saw a post on pinkwall that you and spice got into an argument at Jamfest, is it true?” to which Shenseaa responded, “Y’all don’t realize people love telling lies on me yet huh? Nt a thing nuh go so. People jus wicked”.

Prior to Shenseea addressing the rumor, plenty of spectators and fans reported that they saw and heard both artistes involved in an argument backstage at Jamfest, however, no one was able to provide any picture or video proof of the alleged altercation.

Imaginations also went into overdrive when Spice shared a photo with Shaggy, Sean Paul, and Stylo G who made surprise appearances during her epic performance at Jamfest. She captioned that photo “Thanks for coming and this is exactly how Danchall should be the support is #Real 4S in dancehall #Spice #Seanpaul #Shaggy #StyloG” and some fans assumed this threw shade at Shenseea whose name also starts with an ‘S’ but was excluded.

Spice has given no comment on the rumors and speculation.

This is not the first that fans have spread rumors that the two have beef. Earlier this year, fans speculated that the two had a falling out when Spice didn’t wish Shenseea a happy birthday.

Fans also used the collab between Vybz Kartel and Shenseea to add more fuel to the alleged fire. However, sources inside Romeich camp confirmed that the two leading ladies in dancehall are not beefing. Shenseea and Spice have also said that they support each other, as two of the leading female acts in dancehall.

Both ladies are no stranger to controversy though. Earlier in career, Spice was involved in one of the most talked-about female beefs in dancehall, when she lashed out at Lisa Hype in a brutal diss record.

Shenseea has also been involved in her share of dancehall beef, when she and Jada Kingdom traded shots at Redbull Sound Clash in November. Following the event, Jada Kingdom released a diss record called “Shen-Heng”, but Shenseea is yet to respond.