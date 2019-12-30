Shaggy, Sean Paul And Stylo G Joined Spice At Jamfest 2019

Spice stole the show last night at Jamfest 2019, which was held at Catherine Hall in Montego Bay. The event which boasts several of the industry’s top performers like Teejay and Shenseea has become a staple for Dancehall lovers in Jamaica.

Spice, whose real name is Grace Latoya Hamilton, took to Instagram to post her thanks to all the artistes that touched the stage and to show that she still has what it takes to be named the current Queen of Dancehall.

Not to be outdone by one of her dancers who executed the ‘famous flick’, Spice did a split of her own. In one of the posts in which she already has more than 40,000 views, she said: “@the_original_tccookoutjan18 give them the famous flick a this name steam fish and okra body flick but mi did haffi gi Dem the split. Hate when mi dancer them come hype pan mi stage like a dem alone can dance #Montegobay Never normal ask Jesus @dancingrebelofficial94 @prettystickywhine__ Don’t try me.”

Advertisement

Legends of the genre, Shaggy, Sean Paul and Stylo G also passed through to help Spice put on a stand out performance at the event. “#Real 4S in dancehall #Spice #Seanpaul #Shaggy #StyloG”, she captioned one photo of herself with the three artistes.

Shaggy gave a 5 minute performance that ended with It Wasn’t Me to which Spice said she was glad to counteract with her single Tables Turn. Spice joined Sean Paul and Stylo G to perform their hit Dumpling Remix.

Advertisement

She thanked the three artistes for driving out to Montego to surprise her fans. “Last night I invited These legends to come help me give Montegobay an epic night at Jamfest and easily history was created . Big up @direalshaggy @duttypaul @officialstylog Thanks for coming and this is exactly how Danchall should be the support is #Real”, she said.

Spice began her career in the early 2000s and first got recognition after her controversial single “Romping Shop” with Vybz Kartel in 2009. She kept working and coming up with hits and in 2018, she joined the cast of VH1’s reality television series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Later that year her mixtape titled Captured, debuted at number one on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. She also took to Instagram to acknowledge her past work and assured fans that there’s much more to come.

“I’m proud of myself it’s not easy as a woman to be in a male dominated business for over 10 years and still relevant today. My catalog is growing and going into a New era I’m ready to evolve even more #JimScreechie another Giant I created in Dancehall 10 years ago that will never die St ANN I love you.”