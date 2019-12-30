Dexta Daps Gets A Flex Wine From Fan, Leaving Her Boyfriend Outraged

Dexta Daps

Dancehall artiste Dexta Daps took to Instagram a few days ago to caution his female fans. His announcement came after a female patron was verbally threatened by her outraged boyfriend for her physical expression on stage with the No Underwear singer.

Daps, whose real name is Louis Grandison, is known for his sexually connoted music, and the boost of female patronage for any party or stage show. During a recent performance where Daps performed to the 1992 Mad Cobra Hit Song, ‘Flex’ (https://youtu.be/Y8MKLQs50hs) he was treated to what others are calling the “Flex wine”.

A staple of any Dexta Daps’ performance is the sensual expression of females who often seem captivated by the dancehall singer. This is usually to the silence or displeasure of the male patrons.

As usual Daps opened his almost hour long performance with an aroused tone of voice much to the entice of the females. Therefore, it was not surprising that a female patron, adorned in a canary yellow short jumpsuit, took to the stage, positioning herself in front of a shirtless Daps.

To the melody of the words “Flex, time to have sex, long time yuh have di rude bwoy a sweat…” she complimented the frontal churning of Dexta Daps, with a slow wine (in true dancehall style).

What seemed to be a normal occurrence for Daps, became a matter for counsel. The apparent boyfriend of the female patron was angered by her conduct and took to WhatsApp to voice his disgust, seeming jealousy and disapproval of her behavior. In the WhatsApp message which was made public, he questioned why he was never privileged with such a sensually pleasing experience, as was Dexta Daps. He further promised to take action for the disrespect orchestrated by the female towards him.

Daps, found it prudent to entreat his female patrons.

He posted the video clip of his ‘flex wine’ and the WhatsApp message to the female from the angry boyfriend. “SMFH… 😐 HEAR D MAN YO…🤣🤣🤣LADIES IF YUH KNOW YUH MAN EMOTIONAL PLS TAKE IT EZ ON HIM…”

His post has received over 177,000 views and counting.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6dsK5XJZIq/

One question remains on the fingertips of social media commentators – Why was he not at the show? “

Dexta you have to stop this 😭😭😭 what away you make the ladies them a come out more for you than them man 😭😭😂😂 ,” one commentator replied to the post. “He got not because he asked not”, another replied.

Whether she is his ‘bonified’ girlfriend or not, the man’s questions remains unanswered – Why was he never given the same gratification Dexta Daps received?

However, an unnamed male dancehall fan, came forward to render one – “Perhaps she may be shy around her man, or tired of his sauce. He hasn’t presented himself to her in a similar scenario as Dexta, so maybe if he did, things would be different. Also being on stage, she can’t afford to be flopped, so she brought her A game to maintain or raise her credibility.”