Tommy Lee Sparta Declares He Has ‘The Power’ In New Alkaline Diss Track

It was Christmas Eve when dancehall artiste Tommy Lee Sparta released yet another single that his fans just can’t get enough of. His new track entitled, The Power, which was produced by Damage Musiq was released on December 24 and has garnered over 220,000 views since. The Power also currently holds the number 4 spot on the Jamaican YouTube trending list.

In the song, Tommy Lee Sparta chants dangerous lyrics as he says, “Which bwoy skin cah stop 16 shot? frickin ediat, slick wid mean chat”. He goes into full war mode and even has some fans speculating that he targeted Alkaline on the track. Lines such as “Feel yuh safe true yuh link wid freak rass”, and “The object ah play bingo and mi flick him neat,” triggered the conversation that he was dissing the Formula deejay who also has a song titled Object Bingo.

It has been said that Tommy Lee Sparta and Alkaline have been at odds for quite some time now and reports are that this isn’t the first time the Sparta boss has fired lyrical shots at Alkaline. His 2018 single titled Bait is also rumored to be about Alkaline, as well as, fellow Jamaican artiste, Jahmiel.

Despite the speculations, listeners couldn’t deny that The Power is another potent tune from Tommy Lee Sparta.

One Sparta fan posted beneath the official audio of the song on YouTube, expressing approval of the track, “Best Christmas gift the Spartans could of ask for……. ”.

Another fan praised the producer as well and urged other listeners to give a like if they too were loving the song, “And Damage has done it once again.. all real Spartans ”.

With a growing number of YouTube subscribers, now over 580,000, Tommy Lee Sparta has been feeding his followers with new music on a consistent basis. In one month alone he has dropped some of the hottest tracks – Hard Ears, Brand New, Shallow Grave, and Rich Badness, keeping his name on the tip of everyone’s tongue. He is certainly on the radar for dancehall music in 2020.

Listen to the official audio of Tommy Lee Sparta’s new track, The Power, right here.