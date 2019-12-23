Tommy Lee Sparta Making A Statement With The Release Of ‘Rich Badness’

Tommy Lee Sparta

Dancehall artiste, Tommy Lee Sparta is showing that he is not easing up as he has dropped another lyrical banger during the festive season. His newest track is titled Rich Badness and was released on December 20, 2019. Rich Badness is currently trending at over 116,000 views and is now number 8 on the Jamaican YouTube trending list.

The single was produced by Herah Music Production on the High Voltage Riddim, which also features the artistes Draybadz, Flaules, Jahshii, Marco Don, Stylez, and Topics.

Throughout the track, just as the title of the song suggests, Tommy Lee Sparta proclaims that he is forever fresh when he steps in the streets, has girls swooning over him and of course, fears no one.

Ever since December 2019, he has been teasing new music on his social media. He recently shared a video on Instagram of him vibing to Rich Badness and based on the comments left by fans under his post, they are definitely feeling this one. One Sparta fan, “Sparta till death💀💰 Rich badness @tommyleesparta Bududup🔥🎲,” while many others showered the comments section with fire emojis, showing their approval of the track.

Two weeks prior to the release of Rich Badness, Tommy Lee Sparta showed his consistency within the dancehall space, dropping the eerie single Shallow Grave , now over 220,000 views, followed by another badman tune titled Brand New, which has amassed over 166,000 views.

With all the songs he’s been releasing, it would seem that the Top Shotta deejay is gearing up for another album, following the release of his successful 2019 project, Reincarnation. Reincarnation was released on April 22, 2019, and birthed the singles Monster, Redemption Song, Be Free and Drunk and High.

Listen to the official audio of Tommy Lee Sparta’s new track, Rich Badness, right here.

