Sikka Rymes Releases New Track ‘Seh Seh’: Listen

Gaza VP Javian ‘Sikka Rymes’ Chambers yesterday released a hard hitting track called ‘Seh Seh’. Listen to it below.

This is Sikka’s third track in a week and he is determined to prove that he is second in command behind Vybz Kartel. His previous singles were Dem A Ask, which fired lyrical shots at dancehall vet Aidonia and Solider which speaks to his determination and commitment to dancehall music.

Seh Seh is a warning to those who would diss the Gaza empire, and Sikka Rymes illustrates what would happen should anyone cross the Vybz Kartel-led alliance.

The track was probably recorded before Sikka was targeted by a gunman as he was leaving a stage show earlier this month. That shooting left him severely injured but on the road to a difficult recovery.

Some fans noted the disconnect between Seh Seh’s gun lyrics and his shooting and subsequent leaked voice note in which he broke down and cried about his struggle in the industry.

One commented, “How di hell this breda almost dead by gun shot survive and a cry then turn round a mek bare bad man tune mi nuh get that ..so much to talk bout in this world and a this subject u pick.. wow smh”. “Blodclath no the bwoy this whey did a cry pon voice note no more gun song clown”, said another.

“Betta be careful yer son memba dem have u a bawl wah day”, quipped another disapproving fan.

Other fans were very impressed with the track and urged him to continue this new style.

Listen to the Seh Seh below.