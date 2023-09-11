Bling Dawg Shares Remarkable Weight Loss Journey

Dancehall artist Bling Dawg recently shared his remarkable weight loss journey, aiming to inspire and uplift his Instagram followers.

In an Instagram reel, the Yo! deejay juxtaposed images and clips of his younger self with his current physique, a testament to his unwavering commitment to fitness and a balanced diet.

“I’m your motivation 🔥💪🏾 My journey Elev8 Your self! 💪🏾 🎶 🙏🏿🔥 no shame in my pass …consistency brings results! Organic @blingdawgofficialfitness,” he began.

“Transformation mind body and soul rebuild yourself create the best version of you physically spiritually and mentally it even help musically.”

The results have yielded tons of positive feedback from his followers, including other musicians.

Bounty Killer was one such who shared a few words. “No pain no gain simple science 🧬,” he said to which Bling Dawg responded, “facts bro”

Another fan cheered on the Aji Bounce deejay by saying:” The journey is a true testament of dedication and commitment…. Respect and honour is in honour my brother”

“They think it’s a miracle, but this transformation is a result of hard work, perseverance, and consistency,” added one more supporter.

Bling Dawg (given name Marlon Ricardo Williams) released his 19-track debut album, Elev8, in February 2022.

During an interview with DancehallMag shortly after the project’s release, Bling Dawg noted that he has always been determined to achieve the targets he set for himself, one of which was losing weight.

“It’s just growth. Even when I was at a tender age, I was the type of person to set goals for my life that I want to accomplish, I have never let go of them,” he said.

“I don’t know if you remember when I was over 300 pounds, and I worked on myself and I lost a lot of weight. So it is growth. In life, some people grow and some don’t. Even though they are at a mature stage, they are like a stop sign, they don’t grow. For me it is all about evolving, I always want to be a better version of myself.”