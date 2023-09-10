Jada Kingdom Responds To Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Dickmatized singer Jada Kingdom has responded to the speculation that she’s now dating another rapper—Pardison Fontaine, formerly known to be involved with Megan Thee Stallion.

Ms. Twinkle, 25, shared a series of photographs to her Instagram on Saturday, as she was getting dressed for New York Fashion Week, rocking a risqué Adrienne Landau collar-style fur top and Ottolinger Denim Pants.

The images also captured a moment when she was about to enter a black SUV with an unidentified man. Although she chose to keep the man’s identity a mystery by blurring his face, online sleuths, including TheShadeRoom, were quick to speculate that the man in question was none other than the 33-year-old Fontaine.

Responding to the online chatter, a seemingly exasperated Kingdom commented on the post, “Ye ye ye ok…we get it…NEXT.”

The rumor mill began churning a week prior when the two were seen together during Kingdom’s birthday celebrations on September 5.

The singer shared glimpses of a romantic evening, complete with champagne toasts and a lavish bouquet of roses accompanied by a note that read, “Happy birthday, gorgeous.” Keen-eyed fans were quick to spot Fontaine in the background, identifiable by his signature 8-ball pendant chain.

Pardi previously dated Megan Thee Stallion, but things between them reportedly dwindled after the Tory Lanez trial.

The Body rapper at the time admitted to having a sexual relationship with Lanez, despite previously denying it. Megan has since moved on and is allegedly dating popular footballer Romelu Lukaku.

Pardi, Megan

Pardison, also known (and occasionally credited) as Jordan Thorpe, has worked with some of the biggest names in music as a songwriter. He has penned songs for the likes of Cardi B, G-Eazy, Kanye West, Ed Sheeran, and even Megan Thee Stallion. His own track, Backin’ It Up, also made waves on the Hot 100 charts. As one Instagram user pointed out, “I think people forget that Pardi is a writer. Specifically for a lot of the women in hip hop. Check his credentials!”

However, not everyone is convinced that the duo’s relationship is purely professional. Another user quipped, “So he brought her all them roses and spent her bday because he was writing her a song? Right.”

Jada Kingdom, whose birth name is Jada Ashanti Murphy, relocated to Atlanta almost four years ago and later settled in Miami.

She has been previously linked with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy, whose “Damini” diamond chain she was spotted wearing. The two were also pictured in July, celebrating his birthday in Europe.

She also had a relationship with 19-year-old rapper Nas EBK, which ended last year, well before he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Kingdom was also “Instagram official” with 43-year-old musician/producer Verse Simmonds, who was credited for helping her land a deal with Republic Records.

She has since announced her split from the label, seeking more control over her music.

The singer is best known for songs like WiN, Heavy!, Budum, GPP, Love Situations, Dickmatized, Turn Me On with The 9ine, and Feelings (Remix) with Dyani.