Blak Ryno Explains Why He’s Not Returning To Jamaica

It’s been eight years since Dancehall artist Blak Ryno migrated to the United States, and he has no desire to return to Jamaica any time soon.

The Badmind singjay opened up about his feelings towards living in his homeland after a fan suggested he relocate for relevance.

“Weh mi a do a Jamaica?” he asked during an Instagram Live on the weekend. “Yuh no see every artist a try come yah? Weh mi haffi come back a Jamaica fi do? Fi Jamaica hold me dung again?… Yuh nuh see a di radio station dem and the people dem a hold me dung and the distribution dem… We know everything weh a gwaan. We know who a tek money and who nah blast we song…”

Blak Ryno

The entertainer rose to prominence in 2007 as part of Vybz Kartel’s Portmore Empire, standing out with a distinct singjay style and flair for versatile songwriting.

Despite releasing hits like Thug Anthem, See You Again and Bike Back, he believes his departure from the clique more than a decade ago led to his blackballing.

“Jamaica a one hold dung bredda and mi nuh give a f**k weh nobody waan say…” he said. “Mi love Jamaica enuh, and mi nah talk the people dem when mi seh ‘Jamaica’. Me a talk bout most of the people dem weh a pull the strings inna the country… Me come a foreign and mi get two hit song…She Like That and the likkle remix wah day (Last Last), yuh see Jamaica give dem nuh strength?… Unno nuh call mi dung deh cause mi nah look.”

He is more interested in going to other countries, travel documents for which he is currently sorting out.

Blak Ryno

“Mi nah go yard until the mission accomplish because dem know dem can’t stop me enuh, and the only way dem did haffi stop me is cut me down financially, and a dat dem do… Memba Africa still a wait pon me and Europe still a wait pon me…”

Added Ryno: “Dem feel like nothing nah gwaan fi him, nobody nah book, him mi cya fly. A dat mi a work pan, so, a dat mi a try tell yuh dawg. Yuh see anytime me can move again…unno seh something after that because mi hold militant for a reason.”