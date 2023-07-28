Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley Shares Reggae Cover Of George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’

Four-time Grammy Award winner Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley is back with a Reggae interpretation of George Harrison’s timeless classic My Sweet Lord.

The ex-Beatles member’s original song, from his third studio album, All Things Must Pass, made its debut in 1970. It swiftly soared to No. 1 on both the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart, and topped the charts in over a dozen other countries.

Over the years, Harrison’s timeless piece has served as a canvas for numerous artists, who have reimagined it in their unique styles. Notably, Reggae adaptations by Byron Lee & The Dragonaires (1971), John Holt (1972), Wailing Souls (1998), and George Nooks (2014) have added to its enduring legacy.

Jr. Gong puts his own spin on the spiritual anthem, giving the track a fresh sound with his signature reggae style and soulful vocals. According to a release, he chose to cover My Sweet Lord because of its timeless message and its relevance to the current state of the world.

The song’s release coincided with the 52nd anniversary of Harrison’s Concert for Bangladesh, the first major benefit concert in history, which raised funds and awareness for the humanitarian crisis in Bangladesh.

Marley hopes that his single will also inspire people to support causes that are close to their hearts and make a positive difference in the world, the release noted.

My Sweet Lord is Marley’s first solo song since Reach Home Safe (2019) and Life Is A Circle (2020). It was released under his own label, Ghetto Youths International, which he runs with his brothers Stephen and Julian Marley.

The youngest son of Reggae legend Bob Marley, Jr. Gong himself has a decorated career with three Grammy Awards to his credit for Best Reggae Album—Halfway Tree (2001), Welcome To Jamrock (2005), and Stony Hill (2017). He also clinched the Best Urban/Alternative Performance with his song Welcome To Jamrock.

The 45-year-old also boasts a Grammy Award for his role as executive producer for Kabaka Pyramid’s The Kalling, an album that snatched the Best Reggae Album award earlier this year.