Minister Marion Hall Announces Planned Collab With R&B Icon Charlie Wilson

Minister Marion Hall has announced that she will be doing a collab with R&B icon Charlie Wilson.

Hall shared a series of photos of herself and her manager with Wilson on her Instagram page on Wednesday and noted that the singer “is about to do a gospel song, with our testimonies.”

Her posts came on the heels of her interview with veteran entertainment journalist Winford Williams on Sunday, following her performance at Groovin in the Park in Queens, New York.

“I just spoked to Charlie. We gonna do a song together and I can’t wait for that. I sing two new one fi him. Him love dem. Him start singing ‘I am free, yes I’m free’. I’m just good. I’m happy,” she had told Williams at the time.

Hall and Wilson, who is also known as “Uncle Charlie,” were among the headliners for Groovin In The Park, which took place at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, alongside former Madhouse Records artists Wayne Wonder, Cham and Frisco Kid and Tarrus Riley.

In April last year, Wilson had visited Jamaica where he recorded songs with Lovers Rock Reggae legend Beres Hammond and an ensemble of Jamaican musicians.

Prior to that, he had given what has been described as “a memorable and electrifying performance” at Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival in 2015.

With respect to recording with Beres last year, Wilson, had hailed the singer as a one of music’s greats. In describing the collab with Beres, Wilson had said it was “just a mixture between R&B and Reggae”.

Wilson had also said that he has always been a lover of Reggae music, but that initially when he wanted to record songs from the genre, he could not “find anybody who was big enough and powerful enough to do what I wanted to do”.

“At that time I was about 20-something years old. I know who Bob Marley was and I know a few of the names, but I was on a different path then. Things are coming together now and I am now happy that it is with Beres. He is like the greatest,” Wilson had said.

Hall will join an A-list of artists who have collaborated with Wilson. Nicknamed Uncle Charlie by Snoop Dogg, Wilson has collaborated with many chart-topping artists, including Bruno Mars, Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Tyler The Creator, and Nas.

Wilson is a founding member and lead vocalist of the iconic GAP Band, which is known for songs such as Outstanding, Party Train You Dropped the Bomb on Me, and Burn Rubber on Me.

Wilson, as a solo artist, has copped 13 Grammy nominations. He has also topped the R&B charts with 13 number-one singles.

Among his other accolades, is a New York Times and Washington Post best-selling memoir titled I Am Charlie Wilson.

According to his biography, Wilson has been the recipient of a BET Lifetime Achievement Award, a Soul Train Icon Award, a Soul Train Certified Soul Award, and a NAACP Music Makes a Difference Award. Additionally, in 2002, he was honoured with a star on the Black Music & Entertainment Walk Of Fame in and is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame come 2024.

The singer was named Billboard’s Top Adult Male R&B Artistes in 2009 and 2020 as well as Billboard’s Top Adult R&B Male Artiste with the most number one songs in three decades.

Known to perform in front of sold-out crowds, Wilson has previously sold out two of his own headlining arena tours- Forever Charlie in 2015 and In It To Win It in 2017. He also toured with Bruno Mars on the 24K Magic tour.