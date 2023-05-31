Cedric Myton Calls For Preservation, Protection Of Reggae Music In Jamaica

Reggae singer Cedric Myton is urging the people of Jamaica to do everything they can to preserve and protect Reggae music.

“Reggae started out in the 1960s as the music of the downtrodden, the people who society shoved aside, the forgotten ones. It gave a voice to the voiceless not only in Jamaica but also in places like Zimbabwe and South Africa. Due to the hard work of many great Jamaican artistes, musicians, and producers, today reggae is known all over the world,” said the Where He Leads Me singer.

He continued, “However it no longer holds pride of place in Jamaica because nothing is being done by the authorities to make sure reggae is played on the radio stations.”

“There’s a whole generation of youths in Jamaica who don’t know anything about reggae music because they grew up listening to foreign music and dancehall on the radio. This situation needs to be fixed before Reggae disappears from our culture just like Ska. When I was a little boy ska was very popular but nobody in Jamaica even plays it anymore. I hope the same thing will not happen to reggae music.”

The veteran entertainer, 76, who is a founding member of the pioneering reggae group The Congos, is currently promoting his new solo album, which is titled History of the Rasta Man.

The 10-track album features songs such as Rasta Wear a Crown, Music Treasure, Things Can Be Real Again and the title track History of the Rastaman.

“This is an authentic roots reggae album, all the songs on it carry powerful messages of love and inspiration for the people. This album is all about consciousness and unity,” he said.

Produced by Alphonso Henclewood, History of the Rastaman was released on the Montego Records label on May 12.