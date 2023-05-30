Man Pleads Guilty To Robbing Kiprich

Kemar Jones, the man charged with breaking into an AirBnB rented by Marlon ‘Kiprich’ Plunkett, pleaded guilty when he appeared in court on Monday.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12, 2023.

According to police reports, at about 10:45 a.m. on March 11, 2023, a man forced open a kitchen window and burglarized an Air B n B apartment in Portmore rented by Kiprich.

The Gyalis Astrology artist made a report to the Greater Portmore police station that his US$25,000 Rolex watch and a gold chain valuing more than US$12,000 were among several items stolen. Burberry sunglasses valued at US$450, and cash amounting to US$15,000 and CDN$300 (approximately $33,000) were also taken.the entertainer’s place in Portmore, St Catherine was broken into by Jones.

The Rolex watch and chain were recovered personally by the deejay at the Constant Spring Tax Office in St Andrew from a bus driver after following several leads.

He did not, however, recover the cash that was stolen. At the time, the deejay credited the ‘street network’, fans and the police for the quick recovery of his cherished items.

“Mi never expect fi get back no money but from mi get back mi Rolex, plus mi chain and mi belt, mi good,” he told DancehallMag.

Jones was arrested and subsequently charged with housebreaking and larceny.