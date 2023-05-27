Teejay Shares Details On New ‘I Am Chippy’ EP, Clears Air About Beef With NY Promoters

Dancehall star Teejay says his upcoming EP, I Am Chippy – an eight-track project to be distributed by Ranch Entertainment and VP Records – is set to feature Skillibeng.

The Uptop Boss made the announcement via an Instagram Live session yesterday, May 26, with journalist Judith Brodley.

On the matter of the EP, he disclosed that it would feature other exciting collaborators whom he described as some “real artists,” a song called ‘53’, and his recently released hit, Drift – which is expected to lead the project.

According to Teejay, Drift is a contender for song of the summer.

“Honestly, Drift isn’t a new style. It’s there and trust me it’s not easy to maintain five years in the business. The style is already there in Dancehall for the young artists, so mi a deal with wha gwaan. Mi an artist and mi dat versatile. Mi haffi vibe up the thing, the summer is coming,” he said.

While hailing the result of his collaboration with Skillibeng as a “wicked, wicked song,” the Uptop Boss asserted that the EP will be a testament to his potential as an international star.

He explained: “This EP shows a lot of growth and shows that Teejay is a multifaceted artist. It shows I have what it takes to be the next legend, to be the next icon.”

As for the EP’s title, Teejay shared that it was inspired by a childhood nickname, as well as his temperament.

According to the Rags to Riches singer, “My friend dem inna my community always have it seh mi cyaa dress. Dem always seh ‘Yuh dress too chippy chippy’, so every time mi a go somewhere, mi fren dem woulda be like ‘Yow, yuh chippy chippy eeh man? How yuh chakka chakka suh?’, so di name jus’ stuck from mi small, from mi inna bout Grade 6 or 7.”

Apology

Teejay also touched on his controversial Instagram Live session a day before, in which he blasted a number of industry professionals.

Prefacing his recap of the fiery IG Live, Teejay hailed Shaggy for all the megastar has taught him since their time on the road together.

“Growing up and being in music, I realize that it’s not just about singing. You have to know how to communicate with people, how to build relationships, how to network, how to work a room and dem stuff deh suh,” Teejay said, adding that he didn’t consider himself to be a good communicator. “So, being on the road with Shaggy has taught me a lot about those things.”

Referencing the Live, Teejay began: “Teejay is a humble person, but sometimes mi feel like people use mi humbleness against mi. Sometimes mi feel people use mi humbleness fi bring mi pain to mi and mi feel a way more while.”

He continued: “So, [with] the situation last night, mi apologize to mi fans dem, really and truly. Mi apologize to mi fans dem fi how mi behave, how mi react at di time… Nobody nuh perfect.”

Vaguely recounting what led his outburst, Teejay shared that the issue stemmed from some “misunderstandings” with some New York-based promoters.

“Dem been a type up some tings and a post some tings bout Teejay inna New York,” he explained, later sharing that he woke up to reports that he had breached his contract. “Dem neva clear di way di professionally how mi did want dem fi clear di air.”

The star further admitted that he may have overreacted in response to the misunderstanding.

According to Teejay: “Honestly, mi feel like mi tek it outa proportion still, mi kinda drift,” he said, giving a nod to his current hit. He continued: “Mi apologize to mi fans dem, mi nuh apologize to di promotors, jus mi fans dem – if dem feel like mi neva handle di ting di right way.”

Dispelling rumors of beef, Teejay clarified that his outburst was not directed at any particular Dancehall artist, as viewers of his Live had initially thought.