Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Vibe To Inner Circle’s ‘Bad Boys’

As American actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence continue filming Bad Boys 4, the pair grabbed the opportunity to render their version of Inner Circle’s classic hit, Bad Boys.

Luckily, handlers of the group’s official Instagram page caught wind of the excitement and posted the clip which sees Smith, 54, and Lawrence 58, singing the catchy tune while a several men sporting sombreros played the instrumental on guitars and a violin.

“This song translates to every genre 🎯 @badboys 4 on the way , shout-out to @willsmith & @martinlawrence two of the funniest guys we know ‼️” the caption read.

The 1987 released Bad Boys track gained high popularity in the United States after its re-release in 1993, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. It is also well known as the theme song of the American TV show Cops.

Bad Boys also made up the Bad To The Bone album which spent two weeks on the UK Albums Chart, peaking at No. 44. In the US, the project was re-issued under the title Bad Boys, which spent 49 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, where it peaked at No. 64.

The Bad Boys album won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 1994.

Formed in 1968, Inner Circle is led by brothers and co-founders Roger and Ian Lewis. Reggae legend Jacob Miller was recruited to the group as lead vocalist in 1974 until he died in 1980.

Calton Coffie later took his place in 1986, up until 1994, due to health issues associated with diabetes. Coffie passed away on February 2, 2023 in Florida.

Bernard “Touter” Harvey has been a member since 1973, while the other current members, Lancelot Hall, Trevor “Skatta” Bonnick and Andre Philips, joined in later years.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced part 4 of the Bad Boys movie series back in January.

This is a follow-up of the 2020 release of Bad Boys For Life, almost two decades after the second installment.