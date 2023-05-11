Producer Krush Flo Celebrates Success With Rajah Wild’s ‘El Fuego’

Music producer Krush Flo has scored a surprise early summer hit with hot newcomer Rajah Wild.

The song titled El Fuego, was released on May 5 and it has since racked up more than 310,000 views on YouTube.

“We knew it would make an impact. It’s kinda a different side of Rahjah; kinda out a the darkness and close to light, if you know what I mean,” Krush Flo told DancehallMag.

“The feedback since we released El Fuego has been a bit more fire than usual. Lots of people have been reaching out to me for more content and loving the vibe and the movement,” he added.

He explained how the collaboration with the Spanish Town-based Rajah Wild came about.

“The collaboration came about by me just being around Ai Milly and his team. They officially introduced me to Rajah Wild and his team and our energy just connected right there and then. It’s always been a positive vibe whenever we link up nothing negative and they are always ready to put in the work whenever and wherever,” said Krush Flo.

From left: Krush Flo and Rajah Wild

Krush Flo made his debut in 2020 and has since produced trending songs including Lecture by Trapp Gad, Fast by Trvpp, Nobody by Ai Milly and Tired by Takeova.

He says the early success of El Fuego has increased the visibility of his Krush Flo Records label, with artists wanting to collaborate. A project titled Traer El Fuego which features songs from artists including Ai Milly, Nervz, Kant10t and others, is set for release shortly.

Said Krush Flo, “The rhythm signifies bringing the heat. Knowing that it’s coming on to summer, so this project gives you a summer vibe. And we have this new wave of young dancehall artistes coming up who are showcasing their talent.”

Krush Flo is originally from the community of Spicy Hill in Trelawny. He attended the Marcus Garvey and Cedric Titus High schools.

“Music has always been like a therapy for me, so I know I would someday have been a part of it. I just never knew when I would take the first step and it just happened,” Krush Flo added.

The producer further said that in order to create a successful track, certain elements must be present.

“The right beat, the right vibes and the right sound (are needed) because most artists are very lyrical but haven’t found the right sound or flow as yet that suits them,” he told DancehallMag.

Meanwhile, Krush Flo intends to pursue his passion longterm, with his eyes on global success.

“I hope to accomplish a fan base internationally. My aim is not just about making an impact in Dancehall only. There is so much more that I would like to experience musically.”