Stonebwoy’s Def Jam Debut ‘5th Dimension’ Enters Billboard Reggae Albums Chart

Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy’s 5th Dimension album has debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, a weekly listing that ranks the most popular Reggae albums in the United States based on sales and streaming.

Released on April 28, 2023, via Def Jam Recordings, the album sold 1,000 units from sales and streaming in the United States during its first week, according to data provided to DancehallMag from Billboard’s sales tracker, Luminate. This included 100 copies in pure album sales.

The album has so far sold a total of 7,000 units over its lifetime, according to Luminate. That figure includes digital sales and streaming equivalent units from singles released before the album drop last week.

The 17-track set features Dancehall artists Dexta Daps on Secret Lover and Shaggy on My Sound. There are also collaborations from Stormzy, Oxlade and Tiwa Savage, Mereba, Jaz Karis, and Angelique Kidjo.

Stonebwoy, who signed to Universal Music’s Def Jam in 2022, copped two awards at the 24th staging of the Ghana Music Awards on Saturday (May 6) for Best Afro-Pop Song of the Year for Therapy (track No.5 on the album) and Best Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year.

5th Dimension is Stonebwoy’s sixth album, the most previous being Angola Junction in 2020. He also released three EPs in 2013, 2015 and 2020.

In 2021, the ‘Doctor’ Beenie Man hailed Stonebwoy as the “Prince of Dancehall” during an interview on Okay 101.7FM at the time.

“I know him from he was like what 16, 17… but I always thought he was a Jamaican that trapped in Africa, till him speak him original language,” Beenie told host Ekwanso Dwoodwoo at the time.

“He’s my son. It’s a father and son relationship. It’s about the king a dancehall and the prince a Dancehall…,” Beenie Man started, evoking excitement from the Dwoodwoo, who said Stonebwoy was now the heir apparent to the Dancehall throne.

“You heard dat Africa? You heard dat! Di King and di Prince. Di King of Dancehall speaking. King Beenie Man says dat! So that is the heir; the son, that is the heir…” the delighted host said.

The Ghananian has collaborated with a slew of Jamaican artists including Kranium on Talk to Me, was featured on Sean Paul’s Live N Livin album on the remix of Guns of Navarone, teamed up with Kabaka Pyramid on Suit and Tie and Borders; Morgan Heritage with Africa x Jamaica, Motion with Jahmiel and Happiness with Jah Vinci.

Stonebwoy was also part of the lineup at this year’s staging of Rebel Salute in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.

Meanwhile, on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart dated May 13, Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers remains the No. 1 album 173rd non-consecutive week.

Best Of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy holds No. 2, followed by Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul at No. 3.

Greatest Hits by UB40 is at No. 4, while Stick Figure holds three consecutive spots with Wisdom, World On Fire and Set In Stone and Nos. 5, 6 and 7, respectively.

Iration’s Backyard Sessions: Malibu Edition holds the No. 9 spot.

Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley’s Grammy award-winning Welcome To Jamrock topped off the Reggae Albums chart at No. 10.