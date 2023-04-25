50 Cent Pokes Fun Using Patois While Coming To ‘Power: Ghost’ Actor’s Defense

American Hip-Hop legend and budding television mogul Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson was up to his usual social media antics recently, brutally poking fun at while defending one of his actors using some colorful Jamaican language.

Lovell Adams-Gray, the actor to whose defense 50 Cent rushed while trolling him on Monday, plays the role of Dru Tejeda in Power Book II: Ghost – a spinoff series of 50 Cent’s 2014 hit show, Power.

Adams-Gray, who is the son of a Jamaican father and a half-Guyanese mother, was recently the subject of a few articles questioning whether he was gay, all driven by his character Tejeda’s recurring sex scenes – which often involved other men.

50 Cent, in his capacity as one of the Power franchise’s Executive Producers, quickly came to Adams-Gray’s defense, but not without getting a few laughs out of it.

On his Instagram page, 50 shared screenshots of two of the articles written about Addams-Gray – both headlined ‘Is Dru From ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Gay In Real Life?’ – and added the caption:

“No, he is not gay in real life, but if they make hm do one more sex scene, his ass gonna be gay as a motherf#@%er. OK we get it, the character’s gay. His [Adams-Gray’s] family like, ‘Why you gotta do that b@#ty boy sh$t on my show man Bumbacl#@t LOL.”

50’s attempt at writing Patois, much less speaking it, elicited droves of laughing emoji responses in his comments section from celebrities and fans alike, and even had some followers questioning whether Dru’s sex scenes needed to be so frequent.

“😂😂😂😂😂😂Chu BUMBOKLAAAAAT,” wrote Tarrus Riley.

“We get it. I like to focus more on the story, not the gay roles. Why take that role if you’re really a heterosexual man. That part when he was in the bed, it was about to be a wrap for me. I don’t want to see all that. Some things just need to be left behind closed doors. Just my opinion,” one person commented.

Another agreed: “RIGHT!! Cause WE are TIRED of seeing these scenes w/ Dru nahhh… Nahhh come on can we see some scenes of woman & man please & THANK YOU!! 🤭🤭.”