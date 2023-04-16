Jamaican Actor Winston Bell Dead At 62

Winston Bell

Actor-comedian Winston ‘Bello’ Bell, best known for being one half of gifted comedic duo Bello and Blakka, died on Saturday after experiencing medical complications associated with neuropathy. Bell was also a pastor who operated His Time Out for Jesus Worldwide Ministry. He was 62 years old.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Bishop Winston Alexander Bell who passed away on April 15, 2023 due to complications from Neuropathy,” the Bishop’s Facebook page said.

Peripheral neuropathy refers to the many conditions that involve damage to the peripheral nervous system, which is a vast communications network that sends signals between the central nervous system.

There was an outpouring of condolences as social media users expressed surprise and shock at the comedian’s death.

Facebook user Petesha Dennis: “Wow….my condolences to the entire family. Sleep in peace my Bishop…..my dad”.

Another Facebook user Hya Derby wrote: “May the ancestors warmly welcome you and guide you in this new realm. May your entire family find comfort and peace during and after bereavement. Walk good, my Friend. ❤💙”

Vivenne Mckenzie, a Facebook user, also wrote: “I am so sorry, Bello was a friend when I was attending Edna Manley College, we lost touch over the years but I have not forgotten him he was so inspirational. Walk good Bello. I know where you have gone.

Bell was a 45-year veteran of theatre in Jamaica, and is known for Third World Cop (1999), One Love (2003), The First Black Britons (2005), Glory to Gloriana, and Ghett’a Life.

Jamaicans will remember an actor shouting “Back up! Back up! Back up!”, as the tension thickened between armed factions in the cult classic, Third World Cop. That actor was Bello.

He is perhaps best known as one half of the comedy duo Bello & Blakka (alongside Owen ‘Blakka’ Ellis).

He had married his beloved wife, Joy Bell in May 1995, but she predeceased him.

Bello was in first form at Camperdown in 1975 when he fell in love with theatre. Originally from Cockburn Pen in Kingston, he grew up in the Jones Town and McGregor Gully areas. A Christian since 1979, when he attended the Jamaica School of Drama, he became more involved in ministry work, with His Time Out for Jesus Worldwide Ministry and charity work with the Joy Bell Foundation over the years.

He still remained active on the theatre circuit, doing productions such as Patrick Brown’s long-running Jamaican fairytale Glass Slippaz in 2013. He even won a Best Supporting Actor award in 2012. His theatre credits include Louis Marriott’s Bedward and Trevor Rhone’s Pepper.

In later years, he concentrated on his ministry and hosted the morning show Pastor Bello Live on Roots FM.

In 1985, Winston ‘Bello’ Bell and Owen ‘Blakka’ Ellis decided they would combine their acting and comic talent to form the duo ‘Bello and Blakka’. Years later, they went solo, doing their own acts, but got together in 2015 to mark their thirtieth anniversary with a series of shows.