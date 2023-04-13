Popcaan’s ‘Great Is He’ Re-Enters Billboard Reggae Chart After Release Of Deluxe Edition

Popcaan’s fifth album Great Is He has re-entered the Billboard Reggae Albums chart dated April 15 at No. 8, after the release of a deluxe edition on March 31.

The album, which has spent nine weeks on the chart, has sold 23,000 units in sales and streaming since its original release date on January 27. This includes 500 copies in pure album sales, according to data provided to DancehallMag from Billboard’s sales tracker Luminate. It also includes streaming equivalent units from the album’s five singles that were released before January 27.

The original 17-track set had opened at No. 3 on the chart back in February; lower than the opening week debuts of Popcaan’s previous four studio albums. It had sold 3,200 units (including 300 pure albums) in the United States during its first week, Luminate reported.

Great Is He had also debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart, which highlights the sales by new and developing musical recording artists each week. Popcaan’s previous albums Where We Come From and Forever had spent one week on the chart at No. 21 and 6, respectively.

The original album featured Drake, on the lead track We Caa Done, Toni-Ann Singh on Next To Me, Burna Boy on Aboboyaa, and Chronic Law on St. Thomas Native. The production credits included long-time collaborators Dane Ray, Anju Blaxx, Dre Skull, and TJ Records.

The deluxe version extended the collection with eight additional songs, namely; Millionz, With You, No Expectations, Celebrate (featuring Black Sherif), Barbie Dolly, Light One, Bend It Over and Greatness.

Meanwhile, on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart dated April 15, Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers remains the No. 1 album 170th non-consecutive week.

Bob Marley

Best Of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy holds No. 2, followed by Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul at No. 3.

Greatest Hits by UB40 is at No. 4, while Stick Figure holds three consecutive spots with Wisdom, World On Fire and Set In Stone and Nos. 5, 6 and 7, respectively.

Koffee’s Gifted also re-entered the chart at No. 9 after debuting at No. 2 on the chart dated April 9, 2022. The 10-track album, which has sold over 230,000 units in the US, was assisted by the availability of an 18-track deluxe edition that included her UK Gold-selling hit Toast, and Rapture and W with Gunna, which are certified Silver in the UK.

Koffee

Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley’s Grammy award-winning Welcome To Jamrock topped off the Reggae Albums chart at No. 10.