Jay Addition Releases New Single ‘Cyah Stop Me’

Dancehall artist Jay Addition earned his stage moniker because of his ability to command the streets with his rapid fire underground bars, and his knack for creating radio-ready anthems. However, Addition’s peers always felt he had an extra gear to his music, hence the augmentation of ‘Addition’ in his stage name.

“Mi bredrin dem put on the Addition to mi name because dem say mi bring more to the game, my flows aren’t normal so dem say mi flow like the best in the game,” the White Hall born native said.

His latest single is ‘Cyah Stop Me’.

“This song is about the fight, the fight one gets as an individual in the pursuit on one’s dreams. The song speaks about the struggles, overcoming challenges and obstacles and the final blessings which are to come,” he said.

JAY ADDITION – CYAH STOP ME NOW

The song is produced by Hype Revolution Records, a Florida-based independent label headed by music label executive Ras Mention.

He attended Holy Trinity High and then completed his secondary education at Hutton’s Education Unit.

The artist, whose real name is Kerron Rannie, started recording professionally in 2016 with a song called Money To Make. In 2017, he did his first music video with a song called High which gained traction locally.

He recorded a compilation EP with New York Entertainment five years ago that announced his arrival on the dancehall scene. Jay Addition continued to work on his craft and he is close to completing a new EP, a 7 track effort called Revolution Movements. Singles on the new EP include Purge, the already-released Clean and Position.

He recently completed an college and high school islandwide tour. He is booked to appear alongside Beenie Man and Franco Wildlife on a show on April 7th, plus he has upcoming appearances in Mandeville and other towns.

“They can’t stop me now,” he said, confidently.