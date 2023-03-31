Oh Boy! Sher Luxury Doll Is Pregnant

Dancer-cum-businesswoman Sher Luxury Doll is expecting a baby boy.

The ‘designer body’ influencer announced the news this morning with a clip from her gender reveal party.

“OMG GOD DID IT AGAIN IM A BOY 👦MOM,” she captioned. “Blessed and highly favored. Thank you Lord I appreciate you.”

Former dancer Sher Luxury Doll

The post came hours after she announced her pregnancy to more than 700,000 Instagram followers via a hot air balloon-themed photo shoot.

“AN ADVENTURE IS ABOUT TO BEGIN,’ she wrote. “What kind of mom you think I am now?”

She added, “THANK YOU LORD FOR ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY TO BRING FORTH MY JOY.”

The references to a second rodeo isn’t coincidental. In October 2021, Sher opened up about miscarrying a baby boy which stirred a dark period in her life. It was so dreadful that she said she almost committed suicide.

“Me is a strong piece a gyal and mi did think nothing couldn’t break mi,” she said at the time. “Mi lose man, mi lose friend, mi lose family weh mi nuh chat to fi years, and mi nah talk dem dead, lose as in we nuh talk, and it never hit me as hard as this hit me… The thing break me.”

Sher said she had always wanted children, a boy in particular, but that her journey to motherhood was delayed due to illegal butt shots she got after winning the 2012 dancehall queen competition. An MRI scan revealed that the gel substance had spread to her ovaries, so, she went to Colombia during the pandemic to get it removed. Upon her return to Jamaica, she found love and became pregnant shortly after.

“To be honest, at first, I wasn’t excited because I wasn’t ready…” she shared. “Mi a seh, weh mi a do with baby right now and mi have so much a gwaan; so much weh mi nuh do yet, so much weh mi waan get done.”

But a lightbulb flickered and she realised that the pregnancy was in line with her dreams coming true. Owner of a successful beauty bar and skincare line, she continued to work, spending long hours on her feet as a hairstylist which she believed contributed to her miscarriage. While at work one day, she thought she peed her pants. It wasn’t until two weeks later that a doctor confirmed that it was her water that broke.

She was admitted to the hospital where doctors said they couldn’t save the baby unless it was a minimum 24 weeks old, and her baby was four weeks short. Sher was faced with the decision of attempting to save the baby and risk her life, or lose the child. It was a faith-testing experience for the entrepreneur who said she made it with the help of God, her spouse, family and friends.

In January, Sher announced that she would be taking the backseat at her salon, instead of being at a station for long hours. It’s safe to say she was family planning, or knew she was pregnant and wanted to take a different approach with her second bundle of joy.

Congratulations have been pouring in from celebrities and fans all over, and DancehallMag joins the celebrations by sending hearty well-wishes to the trendsetter and her family.