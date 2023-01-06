Tanya Stephens Dismisses Mr. Lexx’s Comments About Jamaican Music Lagging Behind Afrobeats: “Them Vs Us Foolishness”

Reggae/Dancehall star Tanya Stephens has rubbished comments made by Dancehall artist Mr. Lexx that Jamaican music was lagging behind Afrobeats, because the majority of new songs being released are about violence, lewdness, and lotto scamming.

In a post on his Instagram page on Thursday, the Full Hundred artist expressed discontent with the state of the music.

“Dear Jamaican music industry. Afro beats genre is winning because 90 percent of their music is about feel good and partying while 90 percent of our current output violence, scamming and lewd, uncensored sex #thatsall.” he wrote.

He then added: “Respectfully.”

However, Stephens came to the music’s defense, pointing out the duplicity in Lexx’s statements, and noting that artists before and from his generation have never predicated their music on ‘feeling good’, but that sex and violence have always been a part of Jamaican music.

“@therealmrlexx, let’s have an honest conversation instead of this them vs us foolishness. And for goodness sake please stop positioning Afrobeats as our winning nemesis! We didn’t all make feel good music. In fact, I made an entire career from 80% heartbreak and painful social commentary plus 20% tek ppl man,” Tanya rebuked.

She also argued that the reason that current Jamaican artists are not selling as well is that their audience is not buying their music while African audiences are more supportive of Afrobeats. Stephens added that this support leads to better quality shows and better positioning for Afrobeats artists.

“The word respectfully nuh mek noten weh u say correct! The reason the current artistes don’t sell more is because their current audience doesn’t BUY while the Africans subscribe to what they like. Hence Afrobeats artistes start out the gate with numbers in their favor, hence investors are less hesitant, hence better quality shows, hence better positioning,” the Rebelution artist continued.

Added Tanya: “We used to have this same stupid competition with Reggaeton. Are we incapable of learning??? Go studio and go mek good music. That is all ANY musician can do and stop pretend you are standard bearer! Jeez! Why u a tun inna di ol artist dem weh never like WEEEEE????”

However, Lexx came up with a counterargument to Stephens.

“iamtanyastephens, so the only reason that genre doing better than dancehall is because our audience don’t buy? Ok fine. At what point in ur career did u glorify robbing ppl or encourage ppl to get high off medicated drugs? Asking for a friend lol. Yea u sang about sex but is when we become adults we figure out what exactly u were saying. I’m not positioning any genre in front of ours it is what it is,” the Full Hundred artist replied.

“iamtanyastephens and please don’t make this about me,” he added.

However, Stephens responded, giving the example of Reggae singer Madoo’s songs which were x-rated and raw, and recorded from as far back as the 1970s.

“Mr Lexx, I listed a chain of inactions… but okay, ignore them. You spoke about feel good music so I responded specifically to that. When Madoo c-cky get vex and thump di p-ssy early 80’s I knew exactly what he meant, and rap glorify drugs more than these kids but that hasn’t hindered them,” she stated.

“Jay-Z glorified drug dealing and black ppl glorify his net worth as if that nullifies it. The 80’s dj dem did glorify bad man and murder all dog under cellar. Right now we have a culture of silence created by the old people and cemented by older artistes. Snitches get stitches. A young artiste breed that or are they the products of that? Hear me now sir… when ppl prefer other people’s products we need to stop acting like we were entitled to their attention,” she said.

Stephens then pointed out that from as far back as the 1980s, violence was a part of Jamaican music, as the island’s artists have never operated like a monolithic group.

“You make feel good music. Many other artistes make feel good music. Dancehall can’t possibly be failing because EVERYONE doesn’t make the same sh-t. We all never did! Question… is dancehall failing? Is Skeng doing worse than you did? Is Spice doing worse than me or Saw? Be honest,” the St. Mary native challenged.

“@therealmrlexx, nuh mek nobody come here come gas u for ig likes. How many who agree with you bought your last album? The people who complain DO NOT BUY. You’re not a fridge… do not allow yourself to be gassed,” she quipped.

As the debate continued, Stephens, in agreeing with a follower who said that once a Dancehall song is good it will “win”, noted that it was duplicitous to suggest that all music from the 1990s era was of a superior standard, as there were many which were recorded then, and regarded as subpar.

“Jah jah! I’m trying to get Lexx to see that turning into our grandparents is the Saddest outcome WE can have. Reggae isn’t doing better than afrobeats. Individual Reggae artistes enjoy success just like individual dancehall artistes but this little attitude that suggests competition and assume entitlement is really horrible,” she said.

“I should make a playlists of some garbage productions from the 90’s to remind those of us who start act superior😂😂😂😂 please come tell him fi stop cause it nuh sound good!” she mocked.

Tanya was supported by Boston-based music selector and broadcaster Junior Rodigan, who said Lexx’s focus was “misdirected”.

“Any issues ANYONE has with why the music from 🇯🇲 is not “bigger” take it up with selectors, radio DJs, Media/TV shows who interview artists, Media/ Print & Blogs – who review releases & concerts,” he stated.

“There has been slackness, gun chune, songs about suffering coming outta JA since before Ninja & Shabba…What the young artists are releasing today is no different than what the artists old enough to be their fathers (or grandfathers) were doing. #MisdirectedFocus,” he added.

In the end, Lexx told Tanya: “lol chuh. Listen I’m not knocking the genre or downplaying ours. I’m jus stating what is facts.”