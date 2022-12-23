Shalkal Pushes ‘Destiny’ To Free Black People Of Chains Of Materialism

Even as we enter the height of the Yuletide season, dancehall singjay Shalkal wants Jamaicans to free themselves of the chains of materialism with his latest track, Destiny.

“To see so many people who can’t be themselves but who choose to live by the perception of others, is very heartbreaking. How we dress and the way we look, these trends tell us, communicate an outward expression of how we choose to live, but we have to free ourselves of these chains of materialism,” Shalkal, whose real name is Shalkal Carty, said.

The song was released on Spotify, and other downloadable platforms in the first week of December on the Shalkal Music Productions label.

Shalkal wants Jamaicans to embrace the concepts of self-love and self-care.

“As black people, we’re rarely given the opportunity to imagine and dream a life for ourselves on our own terms but it is time for us to determine our own destiny.

Destiny is more than a song. It’s a movement of awareness, self-determination, and righting the wrongs of the past that have continued to linger in the present day and hold us back as a nation. This song is about freeing yourself mentally,” he said.

He grew in Runaway Bay, St Ann, and attended York Castle High. Growing up in Jamaica. Shalkal had to be tough, bold, confident, and unapologetic with everything he did. He migrated to the States in 2008 and began to work at his craft, evolving into a unique force within the reggae-dancehall industry, with conceptual, relatable messages to share.

“Music has always been used as a form of entertainment and an influence. Regardless of what your message is, you’re influencing people. Their moods, their belief systems…you’re influencing something in their life,” Shalkal said.

He is working on an EP which he hopes to release early next year.

Shalkal is known for songs including Ungrateful, Put God First, and Money Dance.