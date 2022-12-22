Popcaan Given Ultimatum To Apologise For “Defamatory Statements” Against Sharon Burke

Isat Buchanan, the attorney-at-law representing the Solid Agency, one of the organizers behind the Burna Boy concert, has delivered a gentle ultimatum to Popcaan’s legal team to advise their client to retract his statements regarding the company’s principle, Sharon Burke.

“At all material times, it is public knowledge that Sharon Burke and Solid Agency are not responsible for the sound engineering (at the event). Now, we are appealing to good sense that the legal advisors of Popcaan will allow him to retract in reasonable time the defamatory statements that were made,” Buchanan told DancehallMag.

Popcaan’s set during the Burna Boy concert was plagued by technical difficulties, and at one point, he walked off stage and complained to the sound engineers.

Following the show, the organisers of the Burna Boy event which include Twisted Entertainment, Duke Concept, and Burke’s Solid Agency, apologized for the sound issues which had marred what was otherwise a great production.

Popcaan had accused music insider Sharon Burke of attempting to “sabotage” the Unruly Boss’ performance at the Burna Boy concert at the National Stadium in Kingston over the weekend.

The deejay’s lawyer Ron Young told DancehallMag yesterday that he hopes that the matter will be resolved in time.

“[Popcaan] was understandably infuriated by the technical issues at the Burna Boy concert that shortchanged the Jamaican fans he loves to perform for at the highest level,” he said. “Any issues related to that will be ventilated and resolved in due course.”

A reported 19,000 patrons were in attendance at the ultimate leg of the Caribbean edition of Burna Boy’s Love Damini Tour at the 35,000-capacity National Stadium.