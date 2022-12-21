Popcaan Takes Aim At Solid Agency’s Sharon Burke And Shaggy

Dancehall star Popcaan took aim at his former agent Sharon Burke and megastar Shaggy in an online rant earlier today.

On Wednesday, the Unruly Boss likened the Solid Agency boss to a “devil” on Twitter, and took to Instagram to claim that she masterminded the disruption of the audio during his performance at the Burna Boy concert on Sunday night.

Added to that, the Forever artist also took aim at Shaggy but did not pinpoint why he was upset at the Hot Shot artist.

Popcaan, who recorded himself while driving, ripped into Burke, claiming she had something personal against him.

“Mornin to everybaddy. A me name Andrae Sutherland as oonu know. An I am takin did opportunity to send a message to Sharon Burke an di ‘not-so-solid agency’. Mi know exactly wha yuh do di adda night a di stadium when yuh try to sabotage mi performance. Because of personal feelings and wi all know seh oonu hate weh oonu caan control, an wah oonu nuh have shares an percentage inna, yuh si mi,” he declared.

“Yeh, oonu feel like oonu can control di industry an put who oonu want a numba one an put who oonu waa put international. But Unruly Boss break deh spell deh long time, an show oonu seh mi nuh need oonu fi do sh-t. And di fact still remain, it late fi oonu. Oonu caan stop Unruly again oonu seet? An mi know oonu rule, oonu waan be industry gatekeeper an dem shit deh an waan control who guh international an who stay,” he continued.

Added Popcaan: “Oonu know oonu caan control me already. Yeh. An Shaggy: you is a b-tch. Mi seh dat Shaggy. Yuh is a likkle b-tch”.

A reported 19,000 patrons were in attendance at the ultimate leg of the Caribbean edition of Burna Boy’s Love Damini Tour at the 35,000-capacity national stadium.

But Popcaan, whose performance was especially beset with microphone issues, had let his disgruntlement known and eventually walked offstage.

Following the show, the organisers of the Burna Boy event which include Twisted Entertainment, Duke Concept, and Burke’s Solid Agency, apologized for the sound issues which had dogged the show.

Burke, who formed Solid Agency, her artist management, bookings, and event management company in 1992, has been the genie behind some of the most significant Dancehall events ever produced in Jamaica.

Among these are Beenie Man and Bounty Killer’s VERZUZ iconic clash in 2020, Buju Banton’s Long Walk to Freedom, Reggae Sunsplash 1995, Saddle to the East, Fully Loaded, Re-Loaded, and Overloaded. In addition, she has been involved with the Shaggy & Friends Charity Concert in 2009 and Bounty Killer’s It’s a Party.

Shaggy himself has over and over poured out his heart to the music executive, hailing her for her outstanding contribution to the development of the careers of some of the most iconic names in Jamaican music, including himself and being an “intricate part of the Dancehall culture.”

Over the decades, Burke has served as the booking agent for shows and concert tours for the likes of Freddie McGregor, Admiral Bailey, Barrington Levy, Aidonia, Wayne Marshall, Third World, Etana, Bounty Killer, Voicemail, Kiprich, Tony Matterhorn, Wyclef Jean, I-Wayne, Nanko and Bass Odyssey.

Hours after Popcaan’s rant Burke, who has been hailed by artists like Spice and Macka Diamond as “the Mother of Dancehall” and as a “musical stalwart” by Bounty Killer, posted a clip of a new collab between Shaggy and the Uptop Boss Teejay on her Instagram page.

“Next big tune for Jamaica !!!!! 2023 here they come @direalshaggy @uptopboss_official. Big up for this hit,” she wrote in the caption.