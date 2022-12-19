Jason-X-Turn Says He Got No Credit For Writing Lisa Mercedez’s Verse On Nicki Minaj’s ‘Fine Nine Remix’

Dancehall artist Jason-X-Turn wants credit and recognition for UK artist Lisa Mercedez’s verses on Nicki Minaj and Skeng’s Likkle Miss (The Fine Nine Remix) which featured several other Caribbean female artists.

“Nicki Minaj went on Instagram and raved about Lisa Mercedez’ 16 bars, and those were all my words; it feels great when a superstar like that acknowledges your work,” Jason X Turn told DancehallMag.

“Lisa Mercedez didn’t even tell me that my verse was used, she said some other songwriter’s work was going to be used. Afterwards, she was trying to explain why my name isn’t acknowledged, but I went on Tidal, and all the other songwriters’ names are there. Patrice [Roberts] tagged two other youths, who are lyricists and composers when the song came out, and their IG is similar to their real name, and mi realize say somebody ah tek mi fool, mi feel a way,” the upcoming artist added.

“I am going the legal way to deal with this because they’re trying to tell me that record labels don’t pay for a remix, ah just the original composers on the metadata get paid, but that isn’t true because the remix would have a different ISRC code,” he continued.

“I got no money, no writer’s credit, no recognition for my lyrics on the Fine Nine Remix. I didn’t want to step on anyone’s toes, but I can’t let this slide. Lisa Mercedes used 15.5 bars for me, she only change one thing, and no credit? That no right.”

Lisa Mercedez did not respond to a request for comment when she was contacted by DancehallMag.

Jason-X-Turn, whose real name is Jason Anderson, said that when producer Foota Hype actually praised Lisa Mercedez’ bars on the Fine Nine Remix, that made the whole scenario of what went down cut even deeper.

“Foota said that Lisa’s bars actually made sense while some of the other females were just trying to be nasty, but Lisa’s song was well composed,” Jason-X-Turn added.

The artist said he has already contacted a music lawyer.

“In the end, this is a music business. Nobody nah consider me. I know that there are more opportunities like that on the horizon. Part of my future plans is to make a gateway for artists overseas and leave an everlasting mark on the business,” he said.

Jason was born and raised in Seaview Gardens, a sprawling housing scheme along Spanish Town Road in St. Andrew. During his teens, he attended Camperdown High in east Kingston where he began to experiment with music. He soon took the stage name, Jason-X-Turn.

“X-turn means my turn in a third person view, which is a way of showing confidence in one’s self,” he explained.

He migrated to the US before he turned 18 and completed his high school education at Mt. Vernon High school in New York.

Jason-X-Turn started his musical journey in 2012 with the release of a song called Go Hard. His latest single, Grabba Wid the Raw was released in November this year.

“The feedback has been very positive and the inspiration behind it was to shake up the game a little. It’s been a while since a narrative was told in music form so it’s a modern story telling technique that we were able to bring the concept to reality through Tony Benzz Records who produced the track,” the artist said.

Jason-X-Turn is also working on his debut 6-track EP, ‘X-Turn is now’.