First Look: Kingsley Ben-Adir As Bob Marley On Set Of Reggae Legend’s Biopic — See Photos

Filming of the Paramount Pictures’ Bob Marley biopic has begun in London, and the Daily Mail has shared the first snapshots of British actor Kingsley Ben Adir on set, and described him as “transformed into the late Jamaican musician with a 70s inspired costume.”

In the photos, which were shared yesterday, Ben-Adir, who plays the role of Marley, sports faux dreadlocks, a Rasta tam, denim jeans, a red patterned sweater vest, and an army green jacket to reflect the late Reggae icon’s classic style, as he acted out a scene set in Paris, France.

According to the Daily Mail, the scenes are supposedly “recreating the moment Bob and his bandmates Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer arrived at their hotel in Paris” as Ben-Adir was spotted in a bus “before coming off to a swarm of adoring fans hoping for autographs.”

According to the publication, the film’s cast and crew are expected to head to Jamaica next to film other scenes of the biopic.

Marley died of cancer in 1981 at age 36.

In February this year, when British actor Ben-Adir was handpicked to play the role of Bob Marley, there was outrage from many Jamaicans who objected on the basis that the Gong would not want a “fake Rasta” wearing a wig or extensions representing him.

Another central bone of contention was a non-Jamaican ought not to be cast in the role, since there are a plethora of competent Jamaican actors, who could play the Legend, among them one of his seven sons or grandsons, including his son Ky-Mani Marley who had said in November last year, that playing the role of Bob was his dream.

In addition, some Reggae fans also contended that, as a foreigner, no matter how hard he tries, Ben-Adir will be unable to effectively portray the nuances and mannerisms of Jamaicans.

Worse yet, they also argued that Ben-Adir, would be unable to master the Patois language, and would sound ridiculous, as has been the case with the long list of acclaimed foreign actors, such as Taye Diggs, who attempted to play roles as Jamaicans.

Others said Paramount and Ziggy ought to have ruled out Ben-Adir, as him feigning being a native Patois speaker would be a distraction, which would be immediately picked up even by non-Jamaicans.

In November 2021, Bob’s singer/actor son Ky-Mani Marley, had said that playing the role of his father would be the dream role of his acting career. The Trelawny native had also he would be perfect for the role, given his acting experience and lineage.

The Like Father, Like Son artiste, has starred in lead roles in Jamaican films including One Love (2003) and Shottas (2002), among others.

But Kymani’s dream was not to be, as in February this year, Paramount announced that they found their ideal man for the role after searching the globe over a one-year period.

In addition, months later, in May, film director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who also directed the film King Richard, had said the Brit’s ability to act was all that mattered and that he was “blown away by his audition tape” which he described as “exquisite.”

The executive producers of the film, are Marley’s widow Rita, his daughter Cedella and his eldest son Ziggy, who will produce the movie on behalf of Tuff Gong, the music label and studios which was established by Bob in 1970.

Ziggy had said last year, that the film would be paying homage to his father “in a manner that has never been undertaken before”, and would tell Bob’s story “in a way that truly honors him and will also entertain, enlighten, uplift and inspire his fans and audiences around the world.

According to Green, in preparing for the role, which will focus on the 1970s, when Marley survived an assassination attempt in Jamaica and went into self-imposed exile in London, Ben Adir would be reading about the Jamaican, watch and listen to his performances, and learn how to play the guitar.

Ben-Adir will be joined by his compatriot Lashana Lynch, who is slated to play the role of Rita Marley, Bob’s wife. The 35-year-old British actress is known for her roles in the MCU’s Captain Marvel and Still Star Crossed.

The biopic, which is still unnamed, is set for release on January 12, 2024.