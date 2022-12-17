Shenseea Shows Off Her Ball Juggling Skills

Shenseea might be renowned for her vocals, and perhaps even her culinary skills. But, the 26-year-old Run Run singer has introduced the world to her athletic side.

On Friday, Shen took to Instagram to prove that she isn’t just a pretty face, but she can also juggle a ball. She went to a grand total of 10, but the singer jokingly wrote in her caption, “I counted 20 😂😂⚽️”

Like a true Jamaican country girl, she went without shoes and casual jeans shorts and white top epitomized a calm, easy-going Friday afternoon.

What better time to post a clip like that on the cusp of the FIFA World Cup finals tomorrow (Sunday, December 18, 2022). The highly anticipated showdown features crowd favorites France and Argentina, led by Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, respectively.

Croatia walked away with third place in their matchup against Morocco on Saturday morning.

Fans boosted her ego by commenting their respective figures about the number of times she juggled the ball.

“It’s 10 but you said it’s 20 so it’s 1000😂” said @shea_bz

“I counted 1000 🔥🔥🔥🔥” @flexxah_drumz_10 chimed in.

@kemarcole went an extra mile with his flattery, “Big baller a who that benzema “

Dancehall artists I-Octane and Tony Matterhorn refused to feed into the delusion, and both agreed that it was, in fact 10.

The Be Good singer has admitted that she was a tomboy growing up, but fans are more used to her softer, feminine side. There have been several instances when she gave a sneak peek into her ‘other side’ like back in March when she posted a clip chopping a coconut with a machete.

“When you just too independent 😭😂aim fi di Target 🎯 🎶,” she wrote at the time.

She recently copped her very own Lamborghini Urus and was featured in some new music just a month ago, appearing on Wizkid’s new track Slip N Slide with Skillibeng. She was also featured on Skeng’s new album Beast Of the Era on the track Its True.

Shenseea was also nominated for the ‘Best Reggae Act’ category at this year’s MOBO Awards (Music of Black Origin) alongside Jamaican artists Spice, Koffee, Sean Paul, Popcaan, and Skillibeng who eventually away with the award in the category.