Shabba Ranks Expresses Concerns About Reggae, Dancehall “Imitators And Duplicators”

Shabba Ranks had a lot to say about the state of affairs of Jamaican Dancehall and Reggae, pointing out, among other things, that the time for unity was long overdue as the music was being expropriated by “imitators and duplicators” from elsewhere.

“Our music gather the most people all ova di world… Is only horseracing and soccer I woulda seh have dah form a domination deh ova people mind dan I and I music,” Shabba said during a lengthy post-performance interview aboard the Welcome to Jamrock cruise with Onstage’s Winford Williams.

“Suh yuh si di Reggae music and di Dancehall music from Jamaica? If I and I, the collective body of as producers and artists know the valuation of what dis music yah suppose to be inna di world as how di world ‘apprecilove’ our music, den collectively wi fi stan up and defend it an hold on pan it because wha? A our suppm. A nuh baddy else suppm. Yuh have imitators and duplicators of our suppm. But rememba, we are di blueprint. We are di masters. We are di architect. And people, especially I an I fi know di valuation of what dis music entails to di world.”

According to Shabba, the role of Jamaican music is to elevate the Jamaican nation, something that expropriators do not do.

“Our music a fi betterment our school dem and our doctors and our teachers. Suh when a bwoy an a gyal imitate wi tings dem, it naw do nuttn to our foundation a Jamaica enuh,” he charged.

“Suh yuh si di younga yute dem weh a come up? I love dem enuh. Because they are a product of my environment enuh, just like I am a product of Josey Wale and Yellowman dem environment. I just want di younger yute dem fi know seh, listen to mi: yuh si di music weh oonu have, don’t treat it like it is silver or copper. It is gold and platinum. Regard it as what it is and do not hustle out oonuself. Know dat oonu have a business and conduct a business,” he said.

He then added: “Divided we fall, united we stand. A full time fi wi unite And mi naw beg no fren from no bwoy or no gyal when mi seh dat…”

Shabba also pointed out that Jamaican artists were being seemingly forced to keep silent on matters, in which they ought to be vocal, due to many having forfeited their musical rights.

“Oonu nuh si seh oonu can’t even speak oonu own mind. If oonu speak oonu own mind inna dis time, dem shut oonu off an lock oonu dung. And everybody suppose to have an opinion an a figure of speech fi demself . because wha? Jah bless I an I to worship as wi want and to speak as wi suppose to,” the Seaview Gardens native stated.

“If I am speaking righteousness and reality, how can you say that I am trying to dismantle your type a lifestyle. Anything dat is not going to the regards of nature, yuh nuh stand no chance wid God Almighty,” he added, alluding seemingly to his controversial statement made years ago, which unwittingly earned him the wrath of gay advocates.