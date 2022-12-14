Lashana Lynch Preps For Rita Marley Role In Upcoming Bob Marley Biopic

Lashana Lynch – the 35-year-old British actress slated to play Rita Marley in Paramount Pictures’ highly anticipated Bob Marley biopic – recently gave fans a peak behind the curtains of her preparation for the upcoming iconic role.

Lynch, who is known for her roles in the MCU’s Captain Marvel and Still Star Crossed, shared a post that included a picture of an actor’s chair bearing the name ‘Rita Marley’, two video clips, and a photo of Rita in her early years.

In the first of the two videos in Lynch’s post, a clip of Bob Marley performing Jammin’ – which appears to be from his 1977 ‘Live at the Rainbow’ concert, narrows in on Rita, who was then a member of the famed I-Threes – the legendary trio complete with Marcia Griffiths and Judy Mowatt.

In the short clip, Rita is captured in her unique element, animatedly dancing and channeling the music she would later describe as a spiritual experience.

As for Bob’s ‘Live at the Rainbow’ concert, which took place at the famous Rainbow Theatre, his performances there would go on to signal what would arguably become his most successful run of shows in the UK.

The second video in Lynch’s Instagram post features a clip of Rita talking about Bob, seemingly in an interview.

She says in the short clip of her husband: “He is ordained by God himself. He wasn’t a worldly man. He wasn’t a man of this world really. He wasn’t a man of material. He’s more a spiritual man. He had a work to do and he has done it… very well. He has set a pace and an example for us – especially the Blacks in the struggle… coming from the ghetto. Bob is a master Rasta man.”

Lynch concluded the vague behind-the-scenes peak with a picture of Rita.

The yet-to-be-named biopic is set to be released on January 12, 2024, and will feature British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who leads the cast in his role as the Reggae icon and legend, Bob Marley. With the talented Lynch alongside him as Rita, fireworks are expected from the Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed film. This optimism, however, comes despite the initial backlash against the film’s casting decisions.

Jamaicans initially expressed displeasure at Lynch’s and Ben-Adir’s casting, suggesting instead that Jamaican actors be picked for those roles. Even so, it was reported that the two actors, only one of whom has Jamaican heritage (Lynch), dominated their respective auditions.

The actors also, importantly, won over Ziggy, Rita and Cedella Marley, who are representing Tuff Gong as producers on the film.

While details remain scarce about the film’s specific direction, Green,the six-times Oscar-nominated director, has affirmed that it will cover Marley’s time making Exodus, his 1977 album, which came while he was on a self-imposed exile from Jamaica in the UK.

The album was later regarded by Time Magazine as the most important album of the 20th Century.