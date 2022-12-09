Watch: Shenseea Talks Next Career Goals, The Weirdest Dream She’s Ever Had, And More

Shenseea was one of the chosen musical acts placed in the hot seat for MTV’s commemoration of 2022. The Jamaican sensation was asked 22 questions in a quick 5-minute sit down and was insightful as she was funny.

Always her candid self, the Blessed singer held nothing back, including a really weird food combination that she (and perhaps only a handful of people in the entire world) enjoys eating. “Eating stew peas and ackee and saltfish together … ahhh” the singer said while reminiscing the joy she feels when eating the two.

“I mean I thought it would be nasty until one time I was eating edibles and I was just eating, eating, eating and then after that it’s just like … ahh… yeah it’s actually fire. Stew peas and ackee and saltfish mixed together. Crazy!” she continued.

The self-proclaimed foodie also shared not one but six dishes she considered her favorite home-cooked meal. “It would either have to be stew chicken, curry chicken, steamed fish, or oxtail … or curry mutton, or curry chicken foot,” she said.

As for what’s in store for the coming year, Shen has big hopes of running charts.

“One thing on my bucket list this year that I would like to accomplish. It might seem simple but that’s to be running the charts; that first, performances, tours, everything comes after. I need to be running the charts. That’s my goal this year,” the singer said.

The singer said her dream collab would have to be Rihanna but she loves rocking out to Nicki Minaj’s songs.

Press play above on the full interview below as Shenseea talks tattoos, the strangest dream she’s ever had, and more.