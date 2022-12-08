Toots Hibbert’s Daughter Leba Takes Over As Lead Singer For New Toots And The Maytals Band

Toots Hibbert’s daughter Leba Hibbert is now the lead singer of the new Toots and the Maytals band, according to the Hibbert family’s D&F Production company.

The announcement, which was made on what would have been Toots’ 80th birth anniversary today (December 8), follows a settlement between the Hibbert estate and the former members of the band over the use of the Maytals name. Under the settlement, which was reached on December 8, 2021, the estate retained full ownership of the Maytals name and trademark.

The old band, which has been touring for over 52 years, comprised of Clifton ‘Jackie’ Jackson, Charles Faquharson, Carl Harvey, Earl Paul Douglas, and Radcliffe Bryan.

The names of the other new band members were not disclosed, when DancehallMag asked a representative.

However, Leba said they were all excited about an upcoming US tour, which will be followed by a month-long tour of the UK.

“As you can imagine all the band members are very excited about going on the road and performing for my father’s fans in the US and the UK. We also want to introduce his music to the younger generation of reggae music fans wherever we perform,” she said.

Frederick “Toots” Hibbert OD passed away at the age of 77 on September 11, 2020, at the University Hospital of the West Indies, St. Andrew. “My father is loved and respected all over the world as one of reggae’s greatest icons,” Leba added. “Through hard work and dedication to his craft, he created one of the greatest legacies in reggae music and we are totally dedicated to keeping this legacy alive.”

Leba, who is the second child of Toots and his wife, Mrs. Doreen Hibbert, also revealed that there’s a Toots and the Maytals tribute album in the works. “It will feature new versions of some of my father’s greatest hits. The album will also feature a few duets that we recorded together. We haven’t chosen a title or a release date for the album yet but as soon we do, we’ll make an announcement.”

Leba Hibbert launched her music career in the late 1980s, as a member of the duo known as 5446, which comprised herself and her sister Melanie Hibbert. They were known for their songs Ooh La La and Never Get To Heaven.

As a solo act, Leba has recorded and released songs such as Natty Dread and Jamaica featuring Hawkeye.

In 2021, Toots and The Maytals won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for their album Go To Be Tough.

It was the second Grammy Award for the band, who won the Best Reggae Album in 2004 with their album True Love.

The group is known for hit songs such as Bam Bam, Sweet and Dandy, and Pressure Drop.