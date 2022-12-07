Shaggy To Perform At ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Grammy Award-winning Jamaican singer Shaggy is among the star-studded lineup for this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Show, where he’s expected to perform Boombastic and Angel, alongside fellow Jamaican singer-songwriter Olaf Blackwood.



On Monday, Dick Clark Productions announced the lineup of performers for this year’s event, which will take place at Disneyland, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and of course, in New York City’s Times Square. The other performers include Billy Porter, Ciar, D-Nice, The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey as well as Armani White and Wiz Khalifa.



First aired on December 31, 1972, the annual New Year’s Eve extravaganza is now broadcasted by ABC, primarily from New York City’s Times Square. It prominently features coverage of its annual ball drop event, along with live and pre-recorded musical performances by popular musicians from Times Square and Hollywood. Since 2016–17, the special has regularly included performances and coverage of midnight festivities from New Orleans in the central time zone.

Dick Clark, the popular radio and TV personality who created the special, died in 2012 after suffering a heart attack. 18-time host Ryan Seacrest will return this year to lead the festivities.

Boombastic, which recently popped up in Season 5 of Netflix’s The Crown, is certified Platinum in the UK, for sales exceeding 600,000 units, and Platinum in the US, for sales exceeding 1,000,000 units. It reached No. 3 on the US Hot 100 chart, and No. 1 on the UK Singles chart.

It seems Shaggy draws for Angel on special occasions, as he also performed it in 2020 at the annual Essence Festival of Culture. It is one of his bestselling songs of all time, almost as successful as It Wasn’t Me—both of which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2001.

Shaggy is once again in the runnings for the Best Reggae Album Grammy for his latest album project Come Fly Wid Mi, a collection of Frank Sinatra covers in a “Reggae style” and produced by Sting. He’s up against Kabaka Pyramid ( The Kalling), Koffee (Gifted), Protoje (Third Time’s The Charm), and Sean Paul (Scorcha).

Of his eight Grammy nominations over the last 26 years, the Dancehall heavyweight has earned two wins for Boombastic (1996) and 44/876 with Sting (2019).

Just last month, Shaggy’s compatriot Bounty Killer hailed him as the most successful deejay out of Jamaica. “The biggest deejay out of Jamaica same way 🇯🇲. Diamond League 💎 who nuh like it bite it and fight it👈🏿,” the Warlord wrote at the time.

Some of Shaggy’s other hit songs include That Girl with Maxi Priest, Oh Carolina, Luv Me, Luv Me with Janet Jackson, Piece of my Heart with Marsha, Hey Sexy Lady with Brian & Tony Gold, In The Summertime, Church Heathen, Strength of A Woman, and I Need Your Love with Mohombi, Faydee and Costi.