Koffee Calls Up Black Panther Star Letitia Wright On Stage In Peru

It was an epic show at Jockey Club in Lima, Peru, earlier this week when Black Panther star Letitia Wright ‘pulled up’ on stage with Jamaican singer Koffee.

Fans lost their minds when the Toast singer called up Wright to join her during the set of her single Pull Up. The Guyanese-British actress captured the moment during the Tuesday-held event and shared it on her TikTok, but from the looks of the video, no one was more stoked about the surprise stage entry than Wright.

The Marvel star, who was seen vibing to Koffee’s performance on the sidelines of the stage while taking a selfie video, was so caught up in the moment that she didn’t even realize when the Lockdown singer had summoned her to come join her. Someone in the background was heard shouting, “She called you Tish!” which sent the Black Mirror actress excitedly springing to the stage.

Wright, 29, was sporting a buzz cut hairdo with sunglasses, and wearing a multi-colored block pattern pantsuit with high-top sneakers. She got out infront of the roaring crowd, jumping about to the beat of the song and sang along with Koffee, then hugged her before quickly exiting.

On her TikTok, Wright captioned the video, “Koffee x Tish” adding the Jamaican and Guyanese flag emojis, which racked up close to one million views, making it the second most-watched vid on her timeline.

Koffee, 22, is currently touring with Harry Styles on his Love On Tour in Latin America. The two wrapped up their performances in Peru last Tuesday (November 29). Next up, are stops in Buenos Aires this weekend (December 3-4) then Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba and back to Sao Paulo for the final leg in mid-December.

The GRAMMY-award-winning singer has been keeping busy on the road this year, performing at Coachella, and taking on her own headlining North American tour that commenced back in April, and covered 27 cities.

Upon getting back into doing live shows post-COVID, Koffee told GRAMMY’s Noel Walker, “I am most excited about my tour because of how extensive it is and how many of my fans I will interact with, just over the length of it. I start touring I hope to see everybody at least once.”

The singer said she has learned how to prepare and cope with the heavy load touring brings.

“The different things I have been able to learn over a period of time have strengthened my mind. I think almost everything you do has a lot to do with the strength of mind and your headspace. I feel like I’ve had a lot of time to develop that,” Koffee said.

“Going into the tour, I am at a steady pace in my head, which will help me conquer whatever comes. I was like that for the most part, and I got a little bit of tour experience before this. Not headlining, but I was able to use that [experience] and add to it more,” she continued.

Koffee’s debut LP Gifted was released back in March by Promised Land Recordings/RCA. The 10-track set offers progressive Roots Reggae style assemblies infused with Dancehall, Afrobeat, Neo-soul, R&B and Hip-Hop.

Gifted debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, and landed at No. 11 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart in April 2022. The album also debuted in the United Kingdom, where it opened at No. 9 on the UK Albums chart.