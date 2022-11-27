Tommy Lee Sparta: ‘Put Down The Guns; I Forgive My Enemies’

Tommy Lee Sparta

Amid concerns about the rate of crime and violence in Jamaica, incarcerated Dancehall artist Tommy Lee Sparta has called for criminals to abandon their illegal firearms.

The Protocol deejay—who was arrested in December 2020 after he was found with an illegal firearm along Holborn Road in New Kingston, and is serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty—made the call via his official Instagram on Saturday (November 26, 2022).

He used a clip from Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ most recent presentation at a sitting of the House of Representatives, which he described as a “fair speech,” to drive his point home about the alleviation of illegal guns in the country.

“Me nah lie not a #pnp or #jlp, but this is a fair speech,” he wrote. “Unno put up the gun them an Mek we full joy life happiness come first.”

Adding that he is setting an example, the Spartan Soldier declared that he has buried the hatchet with all his foes.

“Mek me say this first I FORGIVE MY ENEMIES. Me want unno #iforgivemyenemies or #iforgiveyou a move onn. It take more energy to hate love is easier,” he added.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/ClbX-gdvE2O/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

According to statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), murders were up 8% in Jamaica, with 1171 being killed up to October 1, 2022.

On November 15, Holness declared States of Public Emergencies (SOEs) in several parishes to try to curtail the issue. The parishes included Westmoreland, Hanover, St. James, Clarendon, and St. Catherine within the established parish boundaries as well as all the police divisions in Kingston and St. Andrew except for St. Andrew Central and St. Andrew North.

It was, however, discontinued after the opposition voted against it in the Senate.

In his speech on November 22, PM Holness hailed the use of States Of Public Emergencies (SOEs) in the crime fight and said that the prevalence of illegal guns is merely due to deviants.

“Gun cyaa fire itself. A buried gun is not a problem gun. The problem gun is di one dat yuh have on yuh hip, or in yuh han,” he said.

“The rise in the availability of guns by gangs continues to be a significant cause for concern, with gang-related violence continuing to account for the escalation in the crime rate,” the Prime Minister continued. “Illegal firearms have been the preferred weapon of choice by gangs, accounting for 71% of all murders committed in Jamaica.”

Meanwhile, several of Tommy Lee’s compatriots, as well as fans, have backed his call.

Dovey Magnum commented: “1Tommylee yer 👏❤️” while Destiny Sparta added: “🙂🙏”

@kidd_rixh said, “Sparta just sing a song with this a intro it duh me a beg….the youths need idols like you weh a push towards peace ‼️💯💯🔥🔥🔥”

“Guzu mi always respect you my dj positivity mi fada 🙏🏽🙏🏽💯💯💯” @alienzubadon said.

“I applaud you for this big move we have to stop at some point and realize Jamaica ain’t fun anymore. The violence is too much man,” @kamela_love_bug also said.

Sparta recently collaborated with fast-rising star Valiant in a new track titled Guzu Bunx & Fada Rock.

The single, produced by Boss Lady Muzik, Dre Swade Production and Silverbirds Records was released on Saturday night (November 26).

Tommy Lee’s other popular songs include Under Vibes, Psycho, Spartan Angel, and Protocol with Skeng.