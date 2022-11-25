Leroy Sibbles’ ‘Do Your Thing’ Featured In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’

Do Your Thing, a 1960s song by veteran Reggae singer Leroy Sibbles, was featured in Sylvester Stallone’s new Paramount+ series titled Tulsa King.

The tune is featured for 10 seconds in “Center of the Universe” (Episode 2 of the series), when Dwight (played by Stallone) and Tyson (played by Jay Will) visit Bodhi (played by Martin Starr), who is the owner of a weed shop.

The series, which premiered on November 13, 2022, sees Stallone, who plays a Mafia capo just getting out of prison and is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he tries to set up a criminal organization.

Do Your Thing, which Sibbles recorded for Studio One in 1969, was previously featured on the soundtrack for HBO’s Watchmen in 2019.

Leroy Sibbles rose to prominence in the 1960s and 70s as the leader of The Heptones, which also included Earl Morgan and Barry Llewellyn.

In addition to his work with The Heptones, Sibbles was a session bassist and arranger at Clement “Coxsone” Dodd’s Jamaica Recording and Publishing Studio and the associated Studio One label during the prolific late 1960s. He was described as “the greatest all-round talent in reggae history” by Kevin O’Brien Chang and Wayne Chen in their 1998 book Reggae Routes.

Sibbles was a contributor to tracks including Freedom Blues (which evolved into the Jamaican rhythm known as “MPLA”) by Roy Richards, Love Me Forever by Carlton & The Shoes, Satta Massagana and Declaration of Rights by the Abyssinians, Stars and Queen of the Minstrels by The Eternals, Ten to One by the Mad Lads,Door Peep (Shall Not Enter) by Burning Spear the instrumental Full Up, which was used by Musical Youth for their huge worldwide hit Pass the Dutchie.

Sibbles is featured in the 2009 documentary Rocksteady: The Roots of Reggae.

Last month, the singer bitterly complained that music royalties have ‘dried up’ since SiriusXM’s relocation of its The Joint channel in favor of “Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio,” an exclusive, year-round channel dedicated to the music of the late Reggae icon.

According to Sibbles, the move was made to the exclusion of all other Reggae musicians, including very old and infirm legends, who are no longer able to perform but relied on royalties from the audio entertainment company’s channel to support themselves.

Sibbles’ latest song is Brown Eyes, which featured himself on vocals and bass, Kingsley Boyd on drums, Donovan Palmer on keyboards, and the late Dalton Browne on guitar.

He is booked for the return of Stars R Us at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre on Saturday, November 26, 2022.