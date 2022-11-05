Ky-Mani Marley Charged For Driving With Suspended License For Second Time In Florida

Ky-Mani Marley, son of Reggae legend Bob Marley, has been charged with driving on a suspended license for the second time in Florida.

The 46-year-old actor and musician was pulled over on November 3 by the Pembroke Pines Police Department, according to court records obtained by DancehallMag.

In Florida, the maximum penalty for first-time offenders is up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.

In 2009, Marley was arrested and charged with the misdemeanor in the second degree. He paid a $308 fine for the offense in April 2014, the court records show.

A second offense is a misdemeanor in the first degree and carries up to one year in jail or a fine of up to US$1,000.

In 2001, Marley received a Grammy Award nomination for his third album, Many More Roads. The album was preceded by Like Father Like Son (1996), The Journey (2000), and it was followed by Milestone (2004), Radio (2007), Maestro (2016), and Conversations (2016) with Gentleman.

He contributed to two songs that entered the Billboard Hot 100, namely Gotta Be…Movin On Up with PM Dawn, which peaked at No. 90, and Avenues with Refugee Camp All Stars and Pras, which peaked at No. 35.

Ky-Mani also proved that he’s a star in his own right within the talented Marley clan, with a successful foray into film.

His acting credits include Shottas (2002), the compelling crime-drama in which he plays Biggs alongside Spragga Benz, Paul Campbell, Wyclef Jean, and DJ Khaled.

He also starred in the heartwarming flick One Love (2003).