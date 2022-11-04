Ali Zanele Shares ‘Mi Nuh Know’: Watch

Recording artist Ali Zanele has shared her dedication to her special someone, in a single “Mi Nuh Know,” produced by Top M Records.

“This song is about giving men credit where credit is due, for just simply being a good man/ partner. I decided to pen this song because I needed to commend my significant other on how amazing he is and how grateful I am to have him in my life,” the artiste explained.

With the positive feedback, it has motivated her to put her all into the track and it’s reach, with the official music video slated to be released on November 4. The visuals were directed and edited by Andrew ‘Anjuval’ Crooks.

“I hope this song will be of some significance in others’ lives, as many can use it to show their special person some appreciation,” the artiste expressed.

Originally from Annotto Bay, St. Mary and currently living in the US, Ali Zanele has been on her musical journey for over 15 years.

“My style is unique and I try to keep it that way. Whenever I write, there shouldn’t be any comparisons. What makes my contributions different is, while being a part of an ever-changing industry, I still manage to remain authentic,” she stated.

Formerly known as Lady Ali, this new track marks her first official release since rebranding as Ali Zanele. Some of her previous musical releases include “Knees And Pray”, “Money Affi Mek”, “Why She Mad” and “Bad People”, a collaboration with Dancehall artiste Dexta Daps. Looking ahead, she has more music currently in the works.

“I’m currently working on other projects with Top M Records and looking forward to some new releases in the coming year,” the artist revealed.