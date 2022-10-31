It Was A ‘Yabba Dabba Doo!’ Halloween For Shenseea And Her Son Raj

Jamaican singer Shenseea and her son Rajeiro Lee couldn’t have looked any cuter, dressed up as Wilma and Fred from the animated TV sitcom, The Flintstones for Halloween 2022.

Raj looked dapper wearing an updated version of Fred Flintstone’s iconic getup, comprising of an orange and black-spotted leopard print suit with a raggedy blue necktie, along with his caveman club.

As for Shenseea, she nailed Wilma’s Stone Age look by rocking the redhead’s signature swirly up-do, with a white loincloth dress and chunky rock necklace.

The mom-and-son duo knew just how to capture the bond between the notoriously disgruntled quarry worker and his loving (but often frustrated) wife as seen in a series of photos shared on social media today.

On Twitter, the Lighter singer wished everyone a “Happy Halloween ” playing on Fred’s catchphrase, “YABBA-DABBA-DO.”

Many fans online thought Shenseea and Raj’s costumes were the best they’d seen this season.

“🙌🏾❤️🇯🇲 yass best costume!” said one person.

Another concurred, “The best to do it Queen Shenseea and Prince Raj Yabba Dabba Doo.”

The Flintstones, which followed the lives of the Stone Age family and their pet dinosaur in the prehistoric town of Bedrock, and aired largely during the 60’s and 80’s, was way before Raj’s time.

“The fact that her son knows the Flintstones make her a good mom in my book lol,” one fan noted.

Of course, to toast the Halloween season, several other celebs (and other people dressing like celebs) took to social media to show off their eye-catching costumes.

We caught up with few as seen below:

