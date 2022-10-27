Lisa Hyper Speaks On Her Baptism: “I Didn’t Have A Choice, I Had To Do It”

Dancehall artist Lisa Hyper says that her conversion to Christianity is a real one.

“I didn’t have a choice, I had to do it. He saved me, He saved me,” Lisa Hyper told DancehallMag.

Hyper’s “first-ever” baptism was captured on video, which made the rounds on social media last weekend. The artist was baptized by a female pastor, who instructed her to declare: “Thy vows, oh Lord, are upon me until death in the name of Jesus.”

Hyper, however, would not share details of the baptism such as the church, the pastor, or denominational faith.

“I don’t want to talk about the church, or the pastor right now. the time will come when I talk about it, but it is not right now,” she said.

According to Lisa, she’s attending bible study classes as she seeks a deeper understanding of her chosen faith.

“I am feeling much better, God have me, God have me, no matter what you see, God have me, it doesn’t need to be explained,” she said.

In recent years, Lisa Hyper has ended old lyrical squabbles with her counterparts in dancehall including Spice.

Lisa Hyper, whose real name is Felicia Gooden, has enjoyed a successful run of recent singles such as Sculpture Body with catchy lyrics like, “Botched where? Shake up mi b-tty and flash hair” as she touted the benefits of surgical enhancements.

Her song Nuh Like People has 35,000 views since its release five days ago, while Ghetto Man has 160,000 views.