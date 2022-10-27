Agent Sasco Inducted Into Camperdown High School’s “Hall Of Flame”

Dancehall star Agent Sasco continues to be heaped with accolades, his latest being his induction in his alma mater Camperdown High School’s “Hall of Flame”.

The induction took place at the Camperdown Hall of Flame Gala (CHOF), an annual fundraising event staged by the Camperdown Alumni Association each October to raise funds for the school and honour Camperdownians who have risen to positions of leadership in Jamaica and overseas.

According to the Winning Right Now artist, his latest veneration, which came on the heels of his Order of Distinction national honour, is a dream come true.

“I was 10 years old when I first entered the gates at 6B Camperdown Road. I didn’t have much reason to believe that I would be an eligible candidate for induction to the Camperdown Alumni’s #HallOFFlame.🔥 It’s dream come true, that I didn’t even dare to dream. I’m honored and grateful. #RedAndBlue 🟥🟦#GiveThanks,” he noted on Monday in a post where he shared photographs of himself during phases at Camperdown, including his beginning stage in first form and his high school graduation.

The Hope River native was lauded by Jamaican Consul General to New York Alsion J Wilson, who described him as a future Ambassador for Jamaica.

“Congratulations to you my friend!! I remember us having a discussion about investing/stocks/Bonds and Bitcoins at your house a few years ago and I was completely blown away at your knowledge base as it relates to investment. I really see you as our Ambassador to 🇺🇳 UN one day. Please keep up the good work of Nation Building. One love @agentsasco,” she noted in response to the post.

Sasco was praised by some of his Instagram followers, who noted that he had a positive influence on the nation’s youth and the country in general.

“Bro you are an ambassador. I see the word “influencer” being used a lot these days. For sure you are a POSITIVE influencer. You transcend the stereotypical profile of an artiste/entertainer. You are a family man and a real good yute. Bless up,” noted one man.

“Congratulations @agentsasco!!! You are a wonderful example of Manhood, Fatherhood, Activist, Christian, Brotherhood, Servant Heart Neighbourhood, Friend, ❤️❤️. BIG UPS Mr. Campbell,” melodaley1966 said.

Elsewhere online, Sasco whose given name is Jeffrey Campbell, was also seen performing his hits song Almighty Protect, to entertain his schoolmates, who rose from their seats, many whipping out their smartphones to record him.

Camperdown High School, which is located in East Kingston, celebrated its 90th year in 2020. The school was founded by Ivy Grant, in 1930, as a preparatory school and morphed into a secondary school for girls in 1934, with approximately 300 students. The school now serves approximately 1,700 students.

On National Heroes Day, Sasco was among 142 Jamaicans who were bestowed with National Honours when he was conferred with the Order of Distinction, the island’s sixth-highest honour for his “outstanding contribution to music, philanthropy and positive pro-social message to youths”.

He joined the ranks of Shaggy, Lieutenant Stitchie, Yellowman, U-Roy, Sean Paul and Shabba Ranks, as Dancehall artistes who have received the Order of Distinction badge of honour from the Government of Jamaica. The Order of Distinction is awarded to Jamaican citizens who render outstanding and important services to the country, and upon any distinguished citizen of a country other than Jamaica (an honorary member).

I’m honoured by it, and at the same time this is motivation for me to continue along the path I have continued to chart,” Agent Sasco told THE STAR. “It also serves again for me to be more deliberate in how I spend my time and where I put my energies.”

Regarded as one of Dancehall’s most outstanding songwriters, Sasco has a numerous hit somgs under his belt, among them Idiot Ting Dat, Banks of the Hope, Do It If Yuh Bad, Mama prayed, Winning Now and Something’s Gotta Give. He has four studio albums to his name: Infiltration, Gully Sit’n, Theory of Reggaetivity, and Hope River.